Venue

ROZZ-TOX

About

Rozz-Tox (est. 2011) is a community space, small performance venue, hi-fi record bar & cafe in a 100yr old building downtown Rock Island, which features live acts, deejays, film screenings & readings.
Contact details
info@rozztox.com
+13092000978
Address
2108 3rd Ave, Rock Island, IL 61201, USA
Social links
facebook
instagram
website

Gallery

Upcoming events

Black Duck + Liv CarrowFri, 29 Sept
ROZZ-TOXRock Island
Tengger + Elliott Bay TowersSun, 8 Oct
ROZZ-TOXRock Island
F.W. Murnau's Nosferatu Screening & Live ScoreSat, 21 Oct
ROZZ-TOXRock Island
Pitch Black ManorSat, 28 Oct
ROZZ-TOXRock Island