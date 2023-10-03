Venue

Rough Trade NYC

Address
30 Rockefeller Plaza (6th Avenue, btw 49 & 50 St), New York, NY 10112, USA
website

Upcoming events

Sufjan Stevens 'Javelin' Listening PartyTue, 3 Oct
Mitch Rowland SigningMon, 9 Oct
Mutual Benefit Performance + SigningWed, 11 Oct
The Teskey Brothers Acoustic Performance + SigningThu, 19 Oct
END In-Store PerformanceWed, 25 Oct
The Zombies SigningSat, 28 Oct
Slow Pulp Performance + SigningThu, 2 Nov
