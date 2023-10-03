Browse events
About
Careers
Help Centre
Blog
Log in
Get the app
Venue
Rough Trade NYC
Follow
Address
30 Rockefeller Plaza (6th Avenue, btw 49 & 50 St), New York, NY 10112, USA
Social links
facebook
instagram
twitter
website
Upcoming events
Sufjan Stevens 'Javelin' Listening Party
Tue, 3 Oct
Rough Trade NYC
New York
Mitch Rowland Signing
Mon, 9 Oct
Rough Trade NYC
New York
Mutual Benefit Performance + Signing
Wed, 11 Oct
Rough Trade NYC
New York
The Teskey Brothers Acoustic Performance + Signing
Thu, 19 Oct
Rough Trade NYC
New York
END In-Store Performance
Wed, 25 Oct
Rough Trade NYC
New York
The Zombies Signing
Sat, 28 Oct
Rough Trade NYC
New York
Slow Pulp Performance + Signing
Thu, 2 Nov
Rough Trade NYC
New York