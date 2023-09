About

recordBar was born in a strip mall in Kansas City in August of 2005. 18+ years later and in a new location, recordBar has hosted thousands of local, regional, national, and international bands, weddings, retirement parties, celebrations of life, charity events, and community fundraisers. It has become a second home, a church even, to music fans. It is respected and lauded by musicians and fans the world over. It's where you go to see live music up-close and personal in Kansas City.