Venue
Ramona
About
RAMONA CLUB Pizza From Detroit & Margaritas by day. Club by Night. Free to dance. Five night a week. Soundsystem in converted MOT Station In the heart of Ancoats. Radio, Live, Club sessions, dance crews and label takeovers. Dance on thru.
Capacity
350
Contact details
reservations@takemetoramona.com
+01614419020
Address
40 Swan Street, Manchester, M4 5JN, United Kingdom
instagram
website
Upcoming events
Paolo Fuschi & The Magic Carpets
Thu, 5 Oct
Ramona
Manchester
David Walters
Thu, 12 Oct
Ramona
Manchester
Paolo Fuschi & The Magic Carpets
Thu, 19 Oct
Ramona
Manchester
Raz & Afla
Thu, 26 Oct
Ramona
Manchester
Islandman
Thu, 2 Nov
Ramona
Manchester
Paolo Fuschi & The Magic Carpets
Thu, 9 Nov
Ramona
Manchester