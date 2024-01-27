Venue

Quarry House Tavern

Address
8401 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910, USA

Upcoming events

Lizdelise, Hurry, Broke RoyalsSat, 30 Sept
Motherhood, Zenizen, SheilaWed, 4 Oct
Free Bluegrass Night w/ Big ChimneyThu, 5 Oct
Gay Meat, Gnawing, The DregsSat, 14 Oct
The BrummiesTue, 17 Oct
Milly, Rocket, Flowers For The DeadWed, 18 Oct
Girl Ray, Emotional WorldSat, 21 Oct
Ogbert the Nerd, Common Sage, CombatTue, 24 Oct
Spilly CaveThu, 26 Oct
Awakebutstillinbed, Like Roses, Chaz MonroeWed, 1 Nov
Free Bluegrass Night w/ HollertownThu, 2 Nov
Endless Mike & the Beagle Club, Maura Weaver, Rosie CimaSat, 4 Nov
Carlos Truly, MartiSat, 11 Nov
Golden ApplesSat, 18 Nov
Free Bluegrass Night w/ Only Lonesome Thu, 7 Dec
Teenage Halloween, Dead Billionaires, DorindaSat, 9 Dec
zzzahara + TBASat, 27 Jan 2024
