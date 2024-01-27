Browse events
Venue
Quarry House Tavern
Address
8401 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910, USA
Upcoming events
Lizdelise, Hurry, Broke Royals
Sat, 30 Sept
Quarry House Tavern
Washington D.C.
Motherhood, Zenizen, Sheila
Wed, 4 Oct
Quarry House Tavern
Washington D.C.
Free Bluegrass Night w/ Big Chimney
Thu, 5 Oct
Quarry House Tavern
Washington D.C.
Gay Meat, Gnawing, The Dregs
Sat, 14 Oct
Quarry House Tavern
Washington D.C.
The Brummies
Tue, 17 Oct
Quarry House Tavern
Washington D.C.
Milly, Rocket, Flowers For The Dead
Wed, 18 Oct
Quarry House Tavern
Washington D.C.
Girl Ray, Emotional World
Sat, 21 Oct
Quarry House Tavern
Washington D.C.
Ogbert the Nerd, Common Sage, Combat
Tue, 24 Oct
Quarry House Tavern
Washington D.C.
Spilly Cave
Thu, 26 Oct
Quarry House Tavern
Washington D.C.
Awakebutstillinbed, Like Roses, Chaz Monroe
Wed, 1 Nov
Quarry House Tavern
Washington D.C.
Free Bluegrass Night w/ Hollertown
Thu, 2 Nov
Quarry House Tavern
Washington D.C.
Endless Mike & the Beagle Club, Maura Weaver, Rosie Cima
Sat, 4 Nov
Quarry House Tavern
Washington D.C.
Carlos Truly, Marti
Sat, 11 Nov
Quarry House Tavern
Washington D.C.
Golden Apples
Sat, 18 Nov
Quarry House Tavern
Washington D.C.
Free Bluegrass Night w/ Only Lonesome
Thu, 7 Dec
Quarry House Tavern
Washington D.C.
Teenage Halloween, Dead Billionaires, Dorinda
Sat, 9 Dec
Quarry House Tavern
Washington D.C.
zzzahara + TBA
Sat, 27 Jan 2024
Quarry House Tavern
Washington D.C.