About

When heaven is full and hell is just too damn hot, you can find yourself at Purgatory. Purgatory is a woman and queer-owned bar & venue located on the Bushwick/Ridgewood border. In this two-story space, programming ranges from indie pop to noise rock to spoken word, drag, stand up, and everything in between. Purgatory maintains a commitment to inclusivity and support of all creatives, musicians, and performers because in a city so serious, we all need a place to be ourselves. Why not have enjoy an afterlife party in Purgatory?