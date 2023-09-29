About

Public Records is a multi-faceted, ever evolving hospitality and music space built within the historic ASPCA headquarters building at 233 Butler St in Gowanus Brooklyn. The building includes a live room known as The Sound Room, bar + restaurant, cafe + record shop, and outdoor garden. It is entirely vegan, minimal waste, and champions diverse trans-genre programming across various art practices. The Sound Room features an entirely custom built sound system from the collaboration of Devon Turnbull of OJAS and Jason Ojeda, a custom built Isonoe rotary mixer (which also features in the bar), and lighting designed and built by Brooklyn-based Nitemind. Carefully curated programming brings a varied range of live acts, DJs, and producers into the intimate space. Complementing the venue’s programming, DJs are booked in the bar on weekend nights.