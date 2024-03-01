Venue

Primary Night Club

Contact details
info@primarychi.com
+13126009532
Address
5 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60610, USA
Upcoming events

Flow State Presents: X-CoastFri, 29 Sept
Primary Night ClubChicago
Harvard Bass at PrimarySat, 30 Sept
Primary Night ClubChicago
Trifecta Records Presents: SonaFri, 6 Oct
Primary Night ClubChicago
Manifest | Primary NightclubSat, 7 Oct
Primary Night ClubChicago
Intricacy Chicago | Bryan KearneyThu, 12 Oct
Primary Night ClubChicago
NSW Presents: Skeptical | Sir HissFri, 13 Oct
Primary Night ClubChicago
Automhate at PrimarySat, 14 Oct
Primary Night ClubChicago
Ferra Black at PrimaryFri, 20 Oct
Primary Night ClubChicago
Trifecta Records Presents: Oscar LSat, 21 Oct
Primary Night ClubChicago
Halloween de ReggaetonFri, 27 Oct
Primary Night ClubChicago
Booka Shade LiveSat, 28 Oct
Primary Night ClubChicago
Intricacy Chicago | The Thrillseekers | Dave NevenSat, 4 Nov
Primary Night ClubChicago
Nsw Presents: ImanuFri, 10 Nov
Primary Night ClubChicago
Nitepunk at PrimaryFri, 17 Nov
Primary Night ClubChicago
NSW Presents: Sammy VirjiFri, 1 Mar 2024
Primary Night ClubChicago