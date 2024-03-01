Browse events
About
Careers
Help Centre
Blog
Log in
Get the app
Venue
Primary Night Club
Follow
Contact details
info@primarychi.com
+13126009532
Address
5 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60610, USA
Social links
instagram
twitter
website
Upcoming events
Flow State Presents: X-Coast
Fri, 29 Sept
Primary Night Club
Chicago
Harvard Bass at Primary
Sat, 30 Sept
Primary Night Club
Chicago
Trifecta Records Presents: Sona
Fri, 6 Oct
Primary Night Club
Chicago
Manifest | Primary Nightclub
Sat, 7 Oct
Primary Night Club
Chicago
Intricacy Chicago | Bryan Kearney
Thu, 12 Oct
Primary Night Club
Chicago
NSW Presents: Skeptical | Sir Hiss
Fri, 13 Oct
Primary Night Club
Chicago
Automhate at Primary
Sat, 14 Oct
Primary Night Club
Chicago
Ferra Black at Primary
Fri, 20 Oct
Primary Night Club
Chicago
Trifecta Records Presents: Oscar L
Sat, 21 Oct
Primary Night Club
Chicago
Halloween de Reggaeton
Fri, 27 Oct
Primary Night Club
Chicago
Booka Shade Live
Sat, 28 Oct
Primary Night Club
Chicago
Intricacy Chicago | The Thrillseekers | Dave Neven
Sat, 4 Nov
Primary Night Club
Chicago
Nsw Presents: Imanu
Fri, 10 Nov
Primary Night Club
Chicago
Nitepunk at Primary
Fri, 17 Nov
Primary Night Club
Chicago
NSW Presents: Sammy Virji
Fri, 1 Mar 2024
Primary Night Club
Chicago