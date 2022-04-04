About

PITCH is a feel-good, vibrant, outdoor venue that can host up to 450 people, beneath its canopy. With mouth-watering cocktails served at the bar, an array of pop-up street food, outdoor seating space, a 196 inch screen and five 10 -12 seater private booths; our urban garden setting is the place to be. Throughout the summer season you can expect everything from alfresco style brunch parties to a regular schedule of daytime music events every weekend. Our instagrammable oasis is just a short walk from Stratford station. See you out on the terrace.