About

A NEW ICON FOR A NEW ERA IN NIGHTLIFE. A LOVE LETTER TO THE CREATIVE, ICONIC TIMES SQUARE. WHERE STUDIO 54 MEETS BROADWAY MEETS SHEER CREATIVE ENERGY TO PRODUCE NEW YORK'S MOST STIMULATING NIGHTS OF THE WEEK. DARK, SENSUAL GLAMOUR INFUSED WITH ALL THINGS ESCAPIST. WHERE THE NIGHT LEADS YOU IS WHERE YOU ARE. Paradise Club is an inventive, chaotic, high production spectacle perfectly suited for Times Square.