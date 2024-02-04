Browse events
About
Careers
Help Centre
Blog
Log in
Get the app
Venue
Pappy and Harriet's
Follow
Address
53688 Pioneertown Rd, Yucca Valley, CA 92284, USA
Upcoming events
Cowgirl Clue at Pappy + Harriet's
Sun, 1 Oct
Pappy and Harriet's
Pioneertown
Pretenders at Pappy + Harriet's
Wed, 4 Oct
Pappy and Harriet's
Pioneertown
Ramblin' Jack Elliott
Fri, 13 Oct
Pappy and Harriet's
Pioneertown
Small Black Limits of Desire 10 Year Anniversary
Thu, 9 Nov
Pappy and Harriet's
Pioneertown
Algernon Cadwallader
Thu, 16 Nov
Pappy and Harriet's
Pioneertown
Buck Meek
Sun, 4 Feb 2024
Pappy and Harriet's
Pioneertown
Cold War Kids - 20 Years Tour
Sat, 23 Mar 2024
Pappy and Harriet's
Pioneertown
A. Savage
Wed, 10 Apr 2024
Pappy and Harriet's
Pioneertown