Browse events
About
Careers
Help Centre
Blog
Log in
Get the app
Venue
Our Wicked Lady
Follow
Address
153 Morgan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Upcoming events
Roof Show! 13th Law’s EP release, Tetchy (single release), Blue Mena, Sira
Fri, 29 Sept
Our Wicked Lady
New York
Body Language (Rooftop DJ Party!)
Sat, 30 Sept
Our Wicked Lady
New York
Downstairs: A Night of Readings & Shenanigans
Mon, 2 Oct
Our Wicked Lady
New York
Monday Night Karaoke
Mon, 2 Oct
Our Wicked Lady
New York
Roof Show! Jewelry, Leo Sawikin, Onward Debacle
Wed, 4 Oct
Our Wicked Lady
New York
DRAG BINGO & MORE w/ Miss Bussy!
Wed, 4 Oct
Our Wicked Lady
New York
Roof Show! Papi Shiitake (single release), Bummer Camp EP Release, Hello Shark, Debbie Dopamine
Thu, 5 Oct
Our Wicked Lady
New York
Roof Show! Slut Magic, Tayls, Um, Jennifer?, Carissa Johnson
Sat, 7 Oct
Our Wicked Lady
New York
Baile Funk vs Reggaeton vol.7 on the Rooftop!
Sat, 7 Oct
Our Wicked Lady
New York
Reefer Madness: The Movie Musical w/ NYC Rocky Horror Cast!
Mon, 9 Oct
Our Wicked Lady
New York
Monday Night Karaoke
Mon, 9 Oct
Our Wicked Lady
New York
Roof Show! OCTOGON, OrangePeelMystic, slic
Tue, 10 Oct
Our Wicked Lady
New York
Roof Show! Calamity Glamour, 12090 A.D., Aaron Roche
Wed, 11 Oct
Our Wicked Lady
New York
Roof Show! Cintia Lund, BIG BAND, Bards Flying Vessel, Lavender Fields
Thu, 12 Oct
Our Wicked Lady
New York
Roof Show! Militia Vox with support bands TBA
Fri, 13 Oct
Our Wicked Lady
New York
DJ Party! Barrio Collective with Adrian is Hungry
Fri, 13 Oct
Our Wicked Lady
New York
Roof Show! Gobbin Jr, Raisalka (release show!), Bummer Camp, Anna Altman
Sat, 14 Oct
Our Wicked Lady
New York
Roof Show! Nite Music, Quartz Casino Band, Brook Pridemore, Opera
Mon, 16 Oct
Our Wicked Lady
New York
Roof Show! Ruby, Starcleaner Reunion, Gold Stars for Everyone, Catcity
Tue, 17 Oct
Our Wicked Lady
New York
Roof Show! Miss Miranda, Sweetbreads, Claire Oznun, Wyyrrd
Wed, 18 Oct
Our Wicked Lady
New York
Roof Show! Sabrina Song (single release), Farrah Hanna, Jules Olson
Thu, 19 Oct
Our Wicked Lady
New York
Roof Show! Sara Devoe, T.S.Tadin, Living Things
Fri, 20 Oct
Our Wicked Lady
New York
Roof Show! Rock Bands For Kids
Sat, 21 Oct
Our Wicked Lady
New York
Roof Show! Miranda and the Beat, Biblioteka, Black Maracas
Sun, 22 Oct
Our Wicked Lady
New York
Sounds Great! Comedy Show
Tue, 24 Oct
Our Wicked Lady
New York
Roof Show! Late Slip, Diamond Field, Bunny X
Thu, 26 Oct
Our Wicked Lady
New York
Rooftop Owloween Madness Cover Show! Mary Shelley (Fleetwood Mac), Viner (Portishead), WifeKnife (Breeders), It's Britney Bitch (Britney Spears), Butthole U. (Billy Idol)
Fri, 27 Oct
Our Wicked Lady
New York
Rooftop Owloween Madness Cover Show! Cult of Chunk members, Maya Lucia, Uncle Skunk, LEONE, Good Deli & friends, Karabas Barabas & Ousternash, Angela in Chains, Jeerleader
Sun, 29 Oct
Our Wicked Lady
New York
Roof Show! Sample Size, The Shining Hours, The Azures, War Honey
Mon, 30 Oct
Our Wicked Lady
New York
Roof Show: Abby Jeanne's Jukebox Club!
Thu, 2 Nov
Our Wicked Lady
New York
Load more