Venue

Our Wicked Lady

Address
153 Morgan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA

Upcoming events

Roof Show! 13th Law’s EP release, Tetchy (single release), Blue Mena, SiraFri, 29 Sept
Body Language (Rooftop DJ Party!)Sat, 30 Sept
Downstairs: A Night of Readings & ShenanigansMon, 2 Oct
Monday Night KaraokeMon, 2 Oct
Roof Show! Jewelry, Leo Sawikin, Onward DebacleWed, 4 Oct
DRAG BINGO & MORE w/ Miss Bussy!Wed, 4 Oct
Roof Show! Papi Shiitake (single release), Bummer Camp EP Release, Hello Shark, Debbie DopamineThu, 5 Oct
Roof Show! Slut Magic, Tayls, Um, Jennifer?, Carissa JohnsonSat, 7 Oct
Baile Funk vs Reggaeton vol.7 on the Rooftop!Sat, 7 Oct
Reefer Madness: The Movie Musical w/ NYC Rocky Horror Cast!Mon, 9 Oct
Monday Night KaraokeMon, 9 Oct
Roof Show! OCTOGON, OrangePeelMystic, slicTue, 10 Oct
Roof Show! Calamity Glamour, 12090 A.D., Aaron RocheWed, 11 Oct
Roof Show! Cintia Lund, BIG BAND, Bards Flying Vessel, Lavender FieldsThu, 12 Oct
Roof Show! Militia Vox with support bands TBAFri, 13 Oct
DJ Party! Barrio Collective with Adrian is HungryFri, 13 Oct
Roof Show! Gobbin Jr, Raisalka (release show!), Bummer Camp, Anna AltmanSat, 14 Oct
Roof Show! Nite Music, Quartz Casino Band, Brook Pridemore, OperaMon, 16 Oct
Roof Show! Ruby, Starcleaner Reunion, Gold Stars for Everyone, CatcityTue, 17 Oct
Roof Show! Miss Miranda, Sweetbreads, Claire Oznun, WyyrrdWed, 18 Oct
Roof Show! Sabrina Song (single release), Farrah Hanna, Jules OlsonThu, 19 Oct
Roof Show! Sara Devoe, T.S.Tadin, Living ThingsFri, 20 Oct
Roof Show! Rock Bands For KidsSat, 21 Oct
Roof Show! Miranda and the Beat, Biblioteka, Black MaracasSun, 22 Oct
Sounds Great! Comedy ShowTue, 24 Oct
Roof Show! Late Slip, Diamond Field, Bunny XThu, 26 Oct
Rooftop Owloween Madness Cover Show! Mary Shelley (Fleetwood Mac), Viner (Portishead), WifeKnife (Breeders), It's Britney Bitch (Britney Spears), Butthole U. (Billy Idol)Fri, 27 Oct
Rooftop Owloween Madness Cover Show! Cult of Chunk members, Maya Lucia, Uncle Skunk, LEONE, Good Deli & friends, Karabas Barabas & Ousternash, Angela in Chains, JeerleaderSun, 29 Oct
Roof Show! Sample Size, The Shining Hours, The Azures, War HoneyMon, 30 Oct
Roof Show: Abby Jeanne's Jukebox Club!Thu, 2 Nov
