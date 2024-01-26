Browse events
About
Careers
Help Centre
Blog
Log in
Get the app
Venue
ORION LIVE CLUB
Follow
Address
Viale J. F. Kennedy, 52, 00043 Ciampino RM, Italy
Upcoming events
High School Project Il Brasiliano
Fri, 6 Oct
ORION LIVE CLUB
Roma
Quasi - Open Trash Party -
Sat, 7 Oct
ORION LIVE CLUB
Roma
Rock Arena
Sat, 21 Oct
ORION LIVE CLUB
Roma
Thee Sacred Souls
Fri, 27 Oct
ORION LIVE CLUB
Roma
Tiger Fregna
Sat, 4 Nov
ORION LIVE CLUB
Roma
Yngwie Malmsteen + Limberlost + Steve Ramone
Thu, 9 Nov
ORION LIVE CLUB
Roma
Mecna
Fri, 10 Nov
ORION LIVE CLUB
Roma
Rock Arena feat Gazebo Penguins in concerto
Sat, 11 Nov
ORION LIVE CLUB
Roma
Teen Age Dream
Fri, 17 Nov
ORION LIVE CLUB
Roma
Folkstone ( reunion )
Fri, 1 Dec
ORION LIVE CLUB
Roma
Teen Age Dream
Sat, 9 Dec
ORION LIVE CLUB
Roma
Nitro
Wed, 20 Dec
ORION LIVE CLUB
Roma
Lucio Corsi
Fri, 26 Jan 2024
ORION LIVE CLUB
Roma