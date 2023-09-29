Venue

NUBLU

Contact details
NUBLU@NUBLU.NET
Address
151 Loisaida Ave, New York, NY 10009, USA
Social links
facebook
instagram
website

Upcoming events

David Binney, Louis Cole, Pera Krstajic (1st Set)Fri, 29 Sept
David Binney, Louis Cole, Pera Krstajic (2nd Set)Fri, 29 Sept
David Binney, Louis Cole, Pera Krstajic (1st Set)Sat, 30 Sept
David Binney, Louis Cole, Pera Krstajic (2nd Set)Sat, 30 Sept
Idris Frederick - Zacchaeus Paul & The BandMon, 2 Oct
Producer MondaysMon, 2 Oct
Chronic, Le Bang, Jay Villains Tue, 3 Oct
Rubin Kodheli, Santiago Leibson, Kevin SheaWed, 4 Oct
Latinos Del MundoWed, 4 Oct
Justin Love, Kerry Blu, Malik EnglishThu, 5 Oct
The Kojo Ché Roney ExperienceThu, 5 Oct
Blak Emoji - Karolina RoseFri, 6 Oct
JS & The SquadronSat, 7 Oct
It's really freshSat, 7 Oct
Nick Di Maria & Indigo SevenMon, 9 Oct
Producer MondaysMon, 9 Oct
Art, Music and Fashion Tue, 10 Oct
Art, Music and Fashion Wed, 11 Oct
Art, Music and Fashion Thu, 12 Oct
Ilhan Ersahin, Trevor Dunn, Kenny Wollesen Thu, 12 Oct
B. MILES Album ReleaseFri, 13 Oct
Pedro Martins Radio Mistério BandFri, 13 Oct
Chet Doxas, Jacob Sacks, Carmen Q. RothwellSat, 14 Oct
Titan to Tachyons - Sana Nagano's Atomic PigeonsSun, 15 Oct
Uri Gurvich and E-Folk Mon, 16 Oct
Producer MondaysMon, 16 Oct
Chris Bullock Radio Child Album Release ShowWed, 18 Oct
Latinos Del MundoWed, 18 Oct
Dan weiss, Matt Mitchell, Trevor DunnFri, 20 Oct
Shigeto Live + Special GuestsFri, 20 Oct
