Venue

New Cross Inn

Address
New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK

Upcoming events

Metal Militia (Metallica Tribute)Sat, 30 Sept
New Cross InnLondon
SuperbloomMon, 2 Oct
New Cross InnLondon
MrleyTue, 3 Oct
New Cross InnLondon
El ShirotaWed, 4 Oct
New Cross InnLondon
Better LoversThu, 5 Oct
New Cross InnLondon
Till The Fest6 Oct - 8 Oct
New Cross InnLondon
PleiadesTue, 10 Oct
New Cross InnLondon
SpiltWed, 11 Oct
New Cross InnLondon
Shao Dow presents ShaoloweenFri, 13 Oct
New Cross InnLondon
SpaceSat, 14 Oct
New Cross InnLondon
BitewoundSun, 15 Oct
New Cross InnLondon
Los FastidiosTue, 17 Oct
New Cross InnLondon
Babar Luck's East End TrinityWed, 18 Oct
New Cross InnLondon
Conservative Military ImageThu, 19 Oct
New Cross InnLondon
DischargeFri, 20 Oct
New Cross InnLondon
Guitar WolfSat, 21 Oct
New Cross InnLondon
Saints Of DeathMon, 23 Oct
New Cross InnLondon
World PeaceThu, 26 Oct
New Cross InnLondon
Reverend Horton HeatFri, 27 Oct
New Cross InnLondon
Psychobilly Freakout 202327 Oct - 29 Oct
New Cross InnLondon
Reverend Horton HeatSun, 29 Oct
New Cross InnLondon
Living BodyThu, 2 Nov
New Cross InnLondon
Bush TetrasFri, 3 Nov
New Cross InnLondon
Oasis Maybe / Ultimate Stone Roses / Smiths UtdSat, 4 Nov
New Cross InnLondon
Jealous NostrilMon, 6 Nov
New Cross InnLondon
BrorlabTue, 7 Nov
New Cross InnLondon
Cycle Of Abuse + HarlekinThu, 9 Nov
New Cross InnLondon
ConflictFri, 10 Nov
New Cross InnLondon
Thrill CitySat, 11 Nov
New Cross InnLondon
Filth Is EternalSun, 12 Nov
New Cross InnLondon