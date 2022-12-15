About

We invite you to enjoy some of the best food, drink and entertainment Manchester has to offer in a place that oozes the same mid-century charm of its sister venue upstairs. The downstairs area of New Century has played host to choirs, brass bands and multiple different DJs. With a strong emphasis on helping pave a way for new and emerging talent, including that of the students at the DBS institute, which is located in the New Century basement. One of New Century's main values is sustainability. Here are a few ways to get to us while still being kind to your carbon footprint! Train: Our closest train station is Manchester Victoria, which is a 2 minutes walk from New Century. We are also only a 20 minute walk away from Manchester Piccadilly. Tram: Our two closest tram stops are Shudehill and Victoria. These both allow access to both ends of the city. Bus: Our closest bus stop is Shudehill Bus Station which has links to the following buses: 2, 10, 17, 17A, 18, 33, 33B, 56, 67, 67A, 93, 97, 98, 100, 156. The venue is a 5 minute walk from the bus station. Bike: There is a bike rack located to the rear of New Century. Walking: We are situated within the NOMA area, which is on the border of the city centre. The Arndale Centre is a 4 minute walk away from the venue.