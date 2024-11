Morocco Bound is a unique and ever-evolving space in Bermondsey, South East London: bookshop turned music venue and events space by night.

Hosting numerous events led by a range of creatives such as musicians, authors, poets and artists, creating a supportive community to connect collaborators and friends.

Rapidly becoming one of the best grassroots venues in South London, the extensive calendar includes live music and comedy, poetry readings and book launches, talks, quizzes and more!