Venue

Mint Society

About

A 420-Friendly lounge and event space located in Williamsburg.

Address
701 Grand Street, Brooklyn, New York 11211, United States
Social links
instagram
website

Upcoming events

Weed Wednesday: DJ DippaWed, 1 May
Mint SocietyNew York
Weed Wednesday: DANYMANEWed, 15 May
Mint SocietyNew York
Tarot Reading & Divination Fri, 17 May
Mint SocietyNew York
Weed Wednesday: DJ KazWed, 22 May
Mint SocietyNew York
Weed Wednesday: DANYMANEWed, 29 May
Mint SocietyNew York