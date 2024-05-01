Browse events
Venue
Mint Society
Follow
About
A 420-Friendly lounge and event space located in Williamsburg.
Address
701 Grand Street, Brooklyn, New York 11211, United States
Social links
instagram
website
Upcoming events
Weed Wednesday: DJ Dippa
Wed, 1 May
Mint Society
New York
Weed Wednesday: DANYMANE
Wed, 15 May
Mint Society
New York
Tarot Reading & Divination
Fri, 17 May
Mint Society
New York
Weed Wednesday: DJ Kaz
Wed, 22 May
Mint Society
New York
Weed Wednesday: DANYMANE
Wed, 29 May
Mint Society
New York