About

Located in the centre of Brixton, Market House is a diverse venue that comprises of an intimate loft club with DJs & dancing, plus a ground floor bar with food. Head down to Market House on a Friday & Saturday nights to get your club fix with an eclectic music programming showcasing something for everyone. Don't miss out on our Friday & Saturday House Party in our downstairs bar for everything Funk, R&B, Hip Hop, Latin, UKG, Party Anthems + more! We're also open Monday - Sunday for drink and food from TV chef personalities, Original Flava.