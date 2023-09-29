Venue

Located in the centre of Brixton, Market House is a diverse venue that comprises of an intimate loft club with DJs & dancing, plus a ground floor bar with food. Head down to Market House on a Friday & Saturday nights to get your club fix with an eclectic music programming showcasing something for everyone. Don't miss out on our Friday & Saturday House Party in our downstairs bar for everything Funk, R&B, Hip Hop, Latin, UKG, Party Anthems + more! We're also open Monday - Sunday for drink and food from TV chef personalities, Original Flava.
350
info@markethousebrixton.co.uk
Top Floor, 443 Coldharbour Ln, London SW9 8LN, UK
