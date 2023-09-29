Browse events
Venue
Mahall's
Address
13200 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, Ohio 44107, United States
Upcoming events
Grumpster
Fri, 29 Sept
Mahall's Apartment
Cleveland
Jukebox Breakdown aka Emo Night CLE
Fri, 29 Sept
Mahall's
Cleveland
Washer
Sat, 30 Sept
Mahall's Apartment
Cleveland
Dead Poet Society
Sat, 30 Sept
Mahall's
Cleveland
Social Cig
Sun, 1 Oct
Mahall's Apartment
Cleveland
slowdive at The Roxy
Mon, 2 Oct
The Roxy
Lakewood
French Cassettes
Tue, 3 Oct
Mahall's
Cleveland
George Clanton
Tue, 3 Oct
The Roxy
Lakewood
Frankie Cosmos with Good Morning
Wed, 4 Oct
Mahall's
Cleveland
Generationals
Fri, 6 Oct
Mahall's
Cleveland
Strawberry Launch
Sat, 7 Oct
Mahall's Apartment
Cleveland
One Direction vs. 5 Seconds of Summer dance party
Sat, 7 Oct
Mahall's
Cleveland
The Aces – I’ve Loved You For So Long World Tour
Sun, 8 Oct
The Roxy
Lakewood
Kate Bollinger
Sun, 8 Oct
Mahall's
Cleveland
Dead on a Sunday
Mon, 9 Oct
Mahall's
Cleveland
GIFT
Mon, 9 Oct
Mahall's Apartment
Cleveland
Chris Farren
Wed, 11 Oct
Mahall's
Cleveland
The Brummies
Thu, 12 Oct
Mahall's
Cleveland
Horse Jumper Of Love
Fri, 13 Oct
Mahall's
Cleveland
The Monster Ball: an all Lady Gaga dance party
Sat, 14 Oct
Mahall's
Cleveland
Dysautonomia Awareness Show w/ The Stereotypes
Sun, 15 Oct
Mahall's
Cleveland
Thank You, I'm Sorry
Sun, 15 Oct
Mahall's Apartment
Cleveland
DEHD
Tue, 17 Oct
Mahall's
Cleveland
Emblem3
Fri, 20 Oct
Mahall's
Cleveland
SUICIDE SILENCE AND CHELSEA GRIN
Fri, 20 Oct
The Roxy
Lakewood
Broadway Rave
Fri, 20 Oct
Mahall's
Cleveland
Krooked Kings
Sat, 21 Oct
Mahall's
Cleveland
Vedo
Sat, 21 Oct
The Roxy
Lakewood
The Smiths vs. The Cure dance party
Sat, 21 Oct
Mahall's
Cleveland
Belmont and Can't Swim
Sun, 22 Oct
Mahall's
Cleveland
