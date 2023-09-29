Venue

Mahall's

Address
13200 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, Ohio 44107, United States

Upcoming events

GrumpsterFri, 29 Sept
Mahall's ApartmentCleveland
Jukebox Breakdown aka Emo Night CLEFri, 29 Sept
Mahall'sCleveland
WasherSat, 30 Sept
Mahall's ApartmentCleveland
Dead Poet SocietySat, 30 Sept
Mahall'sCleveland
Social CigSun, 1 Oct
Mahall's ApartmentCleveland
slowdive at The RoxyMon, 2 Oct
The RoxyLakewood
French CassettesTue, 3 Oct
Mahall'sCleveland
George ClantonTue, 3 Oct
The RoxyLakewood
Frankie Cosmos with Good MorningWed, 4 Oct
Mahall'sCleveland
GenerationalsFri, 6 Oct
Mahall'sCleveland
Strawberry LaunchSat, 7 Oct
Mahall's ApartmentCleveland
One Direction vs. 5 Seconds of Summer dance partySat, 7 Oct
Mahall'sCleveland
The Aces – I’ve Loved You For So Long World TourSun, 8 Oct
The RoxyLakewood
Kate BollingerSun, 8 Oct
Mahall'sCleveland
Dead on a SundayMon, 9 Oct
Mahall'sCleveland
GIFTMon, 9 Oct
Mahall's ApartmentCleveland
Chris FarrenWed, 11 Oct
Mahall'sCleveland
The BrummiesThu, 12 Oct
Mahall'sCleveland
Horse Jumper Of LoveFri, 13 Oct
Mahall'sCleveland
The Monster Ball: an all Lady Gaga dance partySat, 14 Oct
Mahall'sCleveland
Dysautonomia Awareness Show w/ The StereotypesSun, 15 Oct
Mahall'sCleveland
Thank You, I'm SorrySun, 15 Oct
Mahall's ApartmentCleveland
DEHD Tue, 17 Oct
Mahall'sCleveland
Emblem3Fri, 20 Oct
Mahall'sCleveland
SUICIDE SILENCE AND CHELSEA GRIN Fri, 20 Oct
The RoxyLakewood
Broadway RaveFri, 20 Oct
Mahall'sCleveland
Krooked KingsSat, 21 Oct
Mahall'sCleveland
Vedo Sat, 21 Oct
The RoxyLakewood
The Smiths vs. The Cure dance partySat, 21 Oct
Mahall'sCleveland
Belmont and Can't SwimSun, 22 Oct
Mahall'sCleveland