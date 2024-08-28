Lovers & Lollypops was created in 2005 as a result of the characteristic DIY urgency, the impulse to make things happen and the desire to document and publicize all the music that excited us at the time.

Seventeen years and more than a hundred records later, that's still the main motivation: to record what has been one of the most fertile moments in musical creation in Portugal and beyond, through record publishing, promotion and agency.

From the very beginning and alongside its publishing activity, L&L has organized concerts and festivals - including the iconic Milhões de Festa and Tremor - in a constant act of reinvention, searching for new paths and languages, which come together around founding ideas such as freshness, lyricism and persistence.