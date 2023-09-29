About

Lemonade Park originated both out of creativity as well as necessity. Through the COVID crisis as people stayed home, restaurants were shuttered and music venues were silent, some people took on home renovations or bread making. Wes Gartner and Jill Myers (Voltaire, the Golden Ox, Moxie Catering) along with Steve Tulipana (the Record Bar) built a new kind of music venue with their friends. Lemonade Park is a new, safety-minded outdoor entertainment venue in Kansas City featuring great food, drink, and live local music in Kansas City’s famous stockyards district.