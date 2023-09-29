About

LPR was founded by musicians in 2008 in the heart of New York City’s historic Greenwich Village to reflect the rich musical culture of the city it calls home. Indie rock, contemporary classical, electronica, metal, jazz, world music, and everything in-between are equally at-home at this underground live music sanctuary. Late shows transform the cutting-edge music venue into a premier nightlife destination. All that plus a Gallery Bar that hosts art exhibitions, stand-up comedy, and drag queen bingo make LPR the most eclectically independent venue in NYC.