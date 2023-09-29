Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

About

LPR was founded by musicians in 2008 in the heart of New York City’s historic Greenwich Village to reflect the rich musical culture of the city it calls home. Indie rock, contemporary classical, electronica, metal, jazz, world music, and everything in-between are equally at-home at this underground live music sanctuary. Late shows transform the cutting-edge music venue into a premier nightlife destination. All that plus a Gallery Bar that hosts art exhibitions, stand-up comedy, and drag queen bingo make LPR the most eclectically independent venue in NYC.
Address
158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Social links
facebook
instagram
twitter
website

Upcoming events

United We Dance: A Festival-Inspired EDM RaveFri, 29 Sept
Le Poisson RougeNew York
Bitchin Bajas w/ Time WharpSat, 30 Sept
Le Poisson RougeNew York
Bingo PlayersSat, 30 Sept
Le Poisson RougeNew York
The 21st Annual New York Burlesque Festivals Golden Pastie AwardsSun, 1 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
Fatoumata Diawara w/ DJ HenriMon, 2 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
Noah Gundersen w/ Casey DubieTue, 3 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
Roc MarcianoWed, 4 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
Marina HerlopThu, 5 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
Herbert Holler's Freedom Party® NYCFri, 6 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
LPR 15: Balmorhea w/ Joseph ShabasonSat, 7 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
Gimme Gimme DiscoSat, 7 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
Crack Cloud - In The Round w/ Kassie KrutSun, 8 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
This Is The Kit w/ Gruff Rhys + Rozi Plain (Sold Out)Wed, 11 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
The Mission (UK), Chameleons + Theatre of Hate (Sold Out)Thu, 12 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
PREP w/ Vicky FarewellFri, 13 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
Jams: A Late 90's/Early 2000's R&B, Pop, and Hip-Hop PartyFri, 13 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
Exo-Tech - In The RoundSat, 14 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
Klub Nocturno: Rockero HalloweenSat, 14 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
Emarosa w/ The Dangerous Summer + First and ForeverSun, 15 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
Messa + Maggot HeartTue, 17 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
Butcher Brown w/ CARRTOONS + friendsWed, 18 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
Drugdealer w/ Immaterial Possession + Foyer RedThu, 19 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
Dessa w/ Arthur MoonFri, 20 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
FRENSHIP w/ BizzySat, 21 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
Gimme Gimme Disco: Halloween EditionSat, 21 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
Ben Ottewell & Ian Ball (of Gomez) - Bring it On 25th Anniversary Tour w/ BuddySun, 22 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
Joep BevingMon, 23 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
Hawktail + VäsenWed, 25 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
Agar Agar w/ Discovery Zone + Jazz LambauxThu, 26 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
Bell Witch w/ Spirit PossessionFri, 27 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York