Venue
Le Ferrailleur
Follow
Address
21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Upcoming events
Gwendoline
Sat, 30 Sept
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
Psychonaut
Wed, 4 Oct
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
Resolve + Affect + Romance
Thu, 5 Oct
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
Freak Frequenz 2023 / Pass vendredi
Fri, 6 Oct
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
Freak Frequenz 2023 / Pass 2 jours
6 Oct - 8 Oct
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
Freak Frequenz 2023 / Pass samedi
Sat, 7 Oct
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
Vulgaires Machins + Feu
Thu, 12 Oct
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
Eddie 9V en Concert à Nantes
Wed, 18 Oct
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
The Baboon Show + Grade 2
Thu, 19 Oct
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
Release Party Nature Morte et Black Bile
Wed, 25 Oct
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
Rakoon
Thu, 26 Oct
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
Avalanche Session #10
Fri, 27 Oct
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
Pokey LaFarge
Sat, 28 Oct
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
Drab Majesty + Candélabre
Mon, 30 Oct
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
Useless Pride Fest Nantes 2023
Fri, 3 Nov
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
LES SHERIFF + LE REPARATEUR
Sat, 4 Nov
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
Toundra + Monkey3
Tue, 7 Nov
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
Broken Back
Thu, 9 Nov
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
Pass 2 jours- BIR+The GuruGuru +Wizard
11 Nov - 12 Nov
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
Birds In Row + The Guru Guru
Sat, 11 Nov
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
Birds In Row + Wizard
Sun, 12 Nov
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
Made In Japan
Thu, 16 Nov
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
La Nuit Des Sorcières 2
Fri, 17 Nov
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
Lame Release Party avec Graceful et Hacienda
Sat, 18 Nov
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
Sokuu
Wed, 22 Nov
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
Colours in the Street + Hugo Barriol
Thu, 23 Nov
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
7 Weeks + Unglorious
Fri, 24 Nov
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
Ladlo Black Metal Night XI
Sun, 26 Nov
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
La Caravane Passe
Thu, 30 Nov
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
HELMET
Sat, 2 Dec
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
