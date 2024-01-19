Venue

Lafayette

Address
11 Goods Way, Kings Cross, London N1C 4PW, UK

Upcoming events

MERCY: Secondcity + Mas Que Nada Brothers + MoreFri, 29 Sept
The XcertsThu, 5 Oct
Pianos Become The TeethFri, 6 Oct
The Boxer RebellionSat, 7 Oct
Day of The Girl: Caity Baser & moreMon, 9 Oct
Songs Through the Dark in aid of Help MusiciansTue, 10 Oct
MaetaThu, 12 Oct
Ama LouFri, 20 Oct
Patrick DroneySun, 29 Oct
BlondshellWed, 1 Nov
Marie NaffahSat, 4 Nov
GaidaaMon, 6 Nov
Another SkyWed, 8 Nov
Reuben JamesSun, 12 Nov
ChartreuseThu, 16 Nov
Etta MarcusWed, 29 Nov
Mick FlannerySat, 2 Dec
Crossing Paths ISat, 2 Dec
The Rural Alberta AdvantageMon, 4 Dec
The ClienteleFri, 19 Jan 2024
DarlingsideFri, 26 Jan 2024
LadyhawkeMon, 19 Feb 2024
JANNMon, 18 Mar 2024
Antony SzmierekSat, 13 Apr 2024
Isaac DelusionSat, 18 May 2024
