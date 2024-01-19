Browse events
Venue
Lafayette
Address
11 Goods Way, Kings Cross, London N1C 4PW, UK
Upcoming events
MERCY: Secondcity + Mas Que Nada Brothers + More
Fri, 29 Sept
Lafayette
London
The Xcerts
Thu, 5 Oct
Lafayette
London
Pianos Become The Teeth
Fri, 6 Oct
Lafayette
London
The Boxer Rebellion
Sat, 7 Oct
Lafayette
London
Day of The Girl: Caity Baser & more
Mon, 9 Oct
Lafayette
London
Songs Through the Dark in aid of Help Musicians
Tue, 10 Oct
Lafayette
London
Maeta
Thu, 12 Oct
Lafayette
London
Ama Lou
Fri, 20 Oct
Lafayette
London
Patrick Droney
Sun, 29 Oct
Lafayette
London
Blondshell
Wed, 1 Nov
Lafayette
London
Marie Naffah
Sat, 4 Nov
Lafayette
London
Gaidaa
Mon, 6 Nov
Lafayette
London
Another Sky
Wed, 8 Nov
Lafayette
London
Reuben James
Sun, 12 Nov
Lafayette
London
Chartreuse
Thu, 16 Nov
Lafayette
London
Etta Marcus
Wed, 29 Nov
Lafayette
London
Mick Flannery
Sat, 2 Dec
Lafayette
London
Crossing Paths I
Sat, 2 Dec
Lafayette
London
The Rural Alberta Advantage
Mon, 4 Dec
Lafayette
London
The Clientele
Fri, 19 Jan 2024
Lafayette
London
Darlingside
Fri, 26 Jan 2024
Lafayette
London
Ladyhawke
Mon, 19 Feb 2024
Lafayette
London
JANN
Mon, 18 Mar 2024
Lafayette
London
Antony Szmierek
Sat, 13 Apr 2024
Lafayette
London
Isaac Delusion
Sat, 18 May 2024
Lafayette
London