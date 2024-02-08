La Paloma is a dance hall located at Carrer del Tigre, 27 in Raval de Barcelona.

It is one of the oldest and most famous in Catalonia. Despite the fact that its external appearance preserves the physiognomy of an industrial building that it had previously been, its interior enjoys a luxurious and baroque decoration with a French taste that gives it a distinctive distinction and attractiveness, the work of Manuel Mestre, and the paintings of the ceiling are from the scenographer of the Gran Teatre del Liceu, Salvador Alarma, and Tastàs.