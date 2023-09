About

On the night of the Harvest Moon, prepare for the dawning of something of a new day in Dallas. Aligning with the first full moon of the fall equinox, La Mina will once again open its doors to the public – reinvented, renewed, reborn. Proudly touted as an immersive Latin American encounter which transcends modern hospitality, La Mina is a place where music, art, food, and drink overwhelm the senses and enliven the soul.