Venue
Knockdown Center
Follow
About
Knockdown Center is an art, music, and performance space dedicated to cross-disciplinary projects, collaborations, and events.
Contact details
mail@knockdowncenter.com
Address
52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Social links
facebook
instagram
twitter
website
Gallery
Upcoming events
Jackfruit NYC: TSHA, Elkka + Guests [NOW INDOORS]
Fri, 29 Sept
Knockdown Center
New York
Desert Hearts New York | Gray Area
Fri, 29 Sept
Knockdown Center
New York
Tangerine Dream: From Virgin to Quantum Years
Sat, 30 Sept
Knockdown Center
New York
James Blake — Playing Robots Into Heaven Tour
Thu, 5 Oct
Knockdown Center
New York
James Blake — Playing Robots Into Heaven Tour
Fri, 6 Oct
Knockdown Center
New York
Avalon Emerson Presents 9000 Dreams (Day & Night)
Sat, 7 Oct
Knockdown Center
New York
TV Girl
Sun, 8 Oct
Knockdown Center
New York
WFMU Record + CD Fair
14 Oct - 15 Oct
Knockdown Center
New York
The Chats and Cosmic Psychos
Wed, 18 Oct
Knockdown Center
New York
From Our Minds: Richie Hawtin, Barbosa, machìna & more
Sat, 21 Oct
Knockdown Center
New York
Outline: Tirzah, Erika de Casier, Nabihah Iqbal
Sun, 22 Oct
Knockdown Center
New York
Folamour
Fri, 27 Oct
Knockdown Center
New York
NY Night Train 18th Annual Haunted Hop Halloween Spooktacular!
Tue, 31 Oct
Knockdown Center
New York
Disco Lines: Good Good Tour
Fri, 3 Nov
Knockdown Center
New York
NIA ARCHIVES - UP YA ARCHIVES IN NY
Thu, 9 Nov
Knockdown Center
New York
The Menzingers
Sat, 11 Nov
Knockdown Center
New York
DRAMA
Thu, 16 Nov
Knockdown Center
New York
LP Giobbi: Light Places Tour | Gray Area
Sat, 18 Nov
Knockdown Center
New York
#SSS Black: The Concert
Fri, 24 Nov
Knockdown Center
New York
MTAMB Presents: Friends From the East
25 Nov - 26 Nov
Knockdown Center
New York
MTAMB Presents: Friends From The East
25 Nov - 26 Nov
Knockdown Center
New York
Beach Fossils – The Bunny Tour with Special Guest Turnover
Thu, 30 Nov
Knockdown Center
New York
Honey Dijon: Transmutation
Fri, 1 Dec
Knockdown Center
New York
Honey Dijon: Transmutation
Sat, 2 Dec
Knockdown Center
New York
Deafheaven: Sunbather 10th Anniversary
Sun, 3 Dec
Knockdown Center
New York
Elsewhere Presents: JOY (Anonymous)
Fri, 15 Dec
Knockdown Center
New York
Walker & Royce - No Big Deal Tour
Sat, 3 Feb 2024
Knockdown Center
New York
Gray Area presents: Mau P
Fri, 16 Feb 2024
Knockdown Center
New York