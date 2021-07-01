About

The Kino Šiška Centre for Urban Culture in Ljubljana, Slovenia, regularly features some of the biggest names in indie rock, hip hop, metal, electronic music, contemporary jazz and more, including acts such as Anderson .Paak, Pixies, Swans, Jon Hopkins, GoGo Penguin, Benjamin Clementine, Princess Nokia, Megadeth and more. Boasting one of the best and most well-equipped concert and theatre halls in Ljubljana and the surrounding region, Kino Šiška is also home to several internationally renowned music festivals, such as MENT and Druga Godba, as well as contemporary performing and visual arts events. Due to pandemic restrictions, we are now highlighting the most intriguing artists from the Slovenian region with one-of performances in front of a live audience, streamed online via DICE.