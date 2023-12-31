Venue

Kilowatt

Contact details
info@kilowattbar.com
+14158612595
Address
3160 16th Street, San Francisco, California 94103, United States
Social links
facebook
instagram
website

Gallery

Upcoming events

Charles Ellsworth, Ben De La Cour and Carl M Banks Fri, 29 Sept
KilowattSan Francisco
The Sinister Six + Hot Laundry + The Control Freaks (Free Show!)Sat, 30 Sept
KilowattSan Francisco
Hippie Death Cult + Spirit Mother + Thunder BoysSun, 1 Oct
KilowattSan Francisco
The Love Darts, The BPM'S and Mind ParadeWed, 4 Oct
KilowattSan Francisco
Advertisement, Forty Feet Tall and The Band Ice CreamFri, 6 Oct
KilowattSan Francisco
Surfer Blood, No Lights & The MutilationsSat, 7 Oct
KilowattSan Francisco
Present, Cage World and BiterrSun, 8 Oct
KilowattSan Francisco
The Circulators, Hard No, Leather Pet and DJ Shrimp RipperThu, 12 Oct
KilowattSan Francisco
Sleepbomb Record ReleaseFri, 13 Oct
KilowattSan Francisco
The Builders & The Butchers, Poser and Tess & The DetailsSun, 15 Oct
KilowattSan Francisco
Tav Falco's Panther Burns, Isaac Rother & the Phantoms & DJ Omar *PopsceneThu, 19 Oct
KilowattSan Francisco
Ghorot (idaho) + Chrome Ghost + Snakemother (Free Show!)Mon, 23 Oct
KilowattSan Francisco
Trauma Ray & KrausTue, 24 Oct
KilowattSan Francisco
Pigs and Ponys and Peanut Butter - A Halloween Weekend Tribute NightThu, 26 Oct
KilowattSan Francisco
Patriarchy, Yama Uba & Tropical City Fri, 27 Oct
KilowattSan Francisco
Psyched! Fest 2023 Sat, 28 Oct
KilowattSan Francisco
Plastic Harpoons, Catch Prichard and Adam SpryFri, 3 Nov
KilowattSan Francisco
Freqz, Cayley Spivey, April Flowers, Deanna Dilandro and DJ n0beSat, 4 Nov
KilowattSan Francisco
The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir, Drought & Love Spiral Mon, 6 Nov
KilowattSan Francisco
Acid Mothers TempleWed, 8 Nov
KilowattSan Francisco
Katy Guillen and the Drive, Dog Party and MuttThu, 9 Nov
KilowattSan Francisco
Silk Road Truckers, Taco Mosh and Jackie and the MoonsFri, 10 Nov
KilowattSan Francisco
Tallies & Shady CoveTue, 14 Nov
KilowattSan Francisco
Spiritual Cramp, Claimed Choice (Lyon, France) and Slugger Wed, 15 Nov
KilowattSan Francisco
Powerplant (UK), Marbled Eye, Simulation & DJ BitchforkSat, 18 Nov
KilowattSan Francisco
Federale, Rykarda Parasol and Sarah Bethe NelsonSat, 2 Dec
KilowattSan Francisco
New Year’s Eve w/ Pussy Riot, Dwarves and more…Sun, 31 Dec 2023
KilowattSan Francisco