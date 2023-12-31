Browse events
Venue
Kilowatt
Contact details
info@kilowattbar.com
+14158612595
Address
3160 16th Street, San Francisco, California 94103, United States
Social links
facebook
instagram
website
Gallery
Upcoming events
Charles Ellsworth, Ben De La Cour and Carl M Banks
Fri, 29 Sept
The Sinister Six + Hot Laundry + The Control Freaks (Free Show!)
Sat, 30 Sept
Hippie Death Cult + Spirit Mother + Thunder Boys
Sun, 1 Oct
The Love Darts, The BPM'S and Mind Parade
Wed, 4 Oct
Advertisement, Forty Feet Tall and The Band Ice Cream
Fri, 6 Oct
Surfer Blood, No Lights & The Mutilations
Sat, 7 Oct
Present, Cage World and Biterr
Sun, 8 Oct
The Circulators, Hard No, Leather Pet and DJ Shrimp Ripper
Thu, 12 Oct
Sleepbomb Record Release
Fri, 13 Oct
The Builders & The Butchers, Poser and Tess & The Details
Sun, 15 Oct
Tav Falco's Panther Burns, Isaac Rother & the Phantoms & DJ Omar *Popscene
Thu, 19 Oct
Ghorot (idaho) + Chrome Ghost + Snakemother (Free Show!)
Mon, 23 Oct
Trauma Ray & Kraus
Tue, 24 Oct
Pigs and Ponys and Peanut Butter - A Halloween Weekend Tribute Night
Thu, 26 Oct
Patriarchy, Yama Uba & Tropical City
Fri, 27 Oct
Psyched! Fest 2023
Sat, 28 Oct
Plastic Harpoons, Catch Prichard and Adam Spry
Fri, 3 Nov
Freqz, Cayley Spivey, April Flowers, Deanna Dilandro and DJ n0be
Sat, 4 Nov
The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir, Drought & Love Spiral
Mon, 6 Nov
Acid Mothers Temple
Wed, 8 Nov
Katy Guillen and the Drive, Dog Party and Mutt
Thu, 9 Nov
Silk Road Truckers, Taco Mosh and Jackie and the Moons
Fri, 10 Nov
Tallies & Shady Cove
Tue, 14 Nov
Spiritual Cramp, Claimed Choice (Lyon, France) and Slugger
Wed, 15 Nov
Powerplant (UK), Marbled Eye, Simulation & DJ Bitchfork
Sat, 18 Nov
Federale, Rykarda Parasol and Sarah Bethe Nelson
Sat, 2 Dec
New Year’s Eve w/ Pussy Riot, Dwarves and more…
Sun, 31 Dec 2023
