Venue
Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn
Address
353 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, New York 11211, United States
Social links
facebook
instagram
twitter
website
Upcoming events
Eli Verveine, Dani Casarano & Maksim
Fri, 29 Sept
Occupy The Disco
Sat, 30 Sept
Vigilante: Pablo Romero, Mike Berardi, Diego Teran
Sun, 1 Oct
Karaoke Klub
Wed, 4 Oct
Heat House w/ DJ Tunez, AQ, Wemi, Vic B
Thu, 5 Oct
Alton Miller, Jenifa Mayanja, M.P.C.
Fri, 6 Oct
Hector Romero, Forward Disco, Sid Vaga
Sat, 7 Oct
Wax Upon a time w/ Rebolledo & Special Guest
Sun, 8 Oct
Midnight Momentum w/MoreSoupPlease, Fortunes, Snips
Mon, 9 Oct
Karaoke Klub
Wed, 11 Oct
Heat House w/ AQ, Khalil, Wemi, Aya
Thu, 12 Oct
Fred P all night long
Fri, 13 Oct
Glenn Underground, Haruka, Robert PM
Sat, 14 Oct
Heat House w/ AQ, Wemi, Mochi
Thu, 19 Oct
Heat House w/ DJ Moma, AQ, Wemi
Thu, 26 Oct
Tedd Patterson, Steve Martinez Sr.
Sun, 29 Oct
Alegria w/ Chez Damier, Kenny Jones, and Mayall
Sat, 4 Nov
Eli Escobar all night long
Sat, 18 Nov
