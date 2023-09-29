Browse events
About
Careers
Help Centre
Blog
Log in
Get the app
Venue
Islington Assembly Hall
Follow
Address
Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Social links
facebook
instagram
twitter
website
Gallery
Upcoming events
Black Stone Cherry
Fri, 29 Sept
Islington Assembly Hall
London
Far Caspian
Sat, 30 Sept
Islington Assembly Hall
London
HAEVN
Sun, 1 Oct
Islington Assembly Hall
London
Skipinnish
Thu, 5 Oct
Islington Assembly Hall
London
Tom Speight
Fri, 6 Oct
Islington Assembly Hall
London
Municipal Waste
Sat, 7 Oct
Islington Assembly Hall
London
Simge Sagin
Sun, 8 Oct
Islington Assembly Hall
London
Perpetual Flame Volume 2 Day 1
Fri, 13 Oct
Islington Assembly Hall
London
Perpetual Flame Volume 2 Day 2
Sat, 14 Oct
Islington Assembly Hall
London
Cate
Wed, 18 Oct
Islington Assembly Hall
London
The Sherlocks
Thu, 19 Oct
Islington Assembly Hall
London
Ama Lou
Fri, 20 Oct
Islington Assembly Hall
London
Ama Lou
Sat, 21 Oct
Islington Assembly Hall
London
Hailu Mergia
Sun, 22 Oct
Islington Assembly Hall
London
New Rules
Tue, 24 Oct
Islington Assembly Hall
London
Romain Virgo
Thu, 26 Oct
Islington Assembly Hall
London
High Vis
Fri, 27 Oct
Islington Assembly Hall
London
Allo Darlin'
Sat, 28 Oct
Islington Assembly Hall
London
China Crisis
Sun, 29 Oct
Islington Assembly Hall
London
Elli Ingram
Thu, 2 Nov
Islington Assembly Hall
London
Sofia Kourtesis
Sat, 4 Nov
Islington Assembly Hall
London
Gus Dapperton
Wed, 8 Nov
Islington Assembly Hall
London
Azahriah
Fri, 10 Nov
Islington Assembly Hall
London
Sultans of Ping F.C.
Sat, 11 Nov
Islington Assembly Hall
London
Debbie
Tue, 14 Nov
Islington Assembly Hall
London
Avalon Emerson & the Charm
Wed, 15 Nov
Islington Assembly Hall
London
The Answer
Thu, 16 Nov
Islington Assembly Hall
London
Avantdale Bowling Club
Fri, 17 Nov
Islington Assembly Hall
London
The Rezillos 'Top of the Pops' 45th Anniversary Tour
Sat, 18 Nov
Islington Assembly Hall
London
Lvbel C5 and Blok3
Sun, 19 Nov
Islington Assembly Hall
London
Load more