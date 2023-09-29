About

Icehouse is a 400-person capacity world-class music venue located in vibrant south Minneapolis, featuring an outdoor courtyard and patio, as well as a restaurant and bar serving thoughtful American cuisine. Opened in 2012, the building was originally the loading docks to the old Cedar Fuel and Ice Company where over 75,000 tons of Ice was harvested each year and later a part of Icehouse studios where many audio and video recordings took place. Since opening, Icehouse has hosted a diverse range of artists, including Mark Guiliana, Brother Ali, Dessa, Semisonic, Lizzo, Daniel Rossen, John Medeski, yMusic, Lake Street Dive, Naeem, Justin Vernon, Billy Martin, Tim Berne, Amanda Shires, Mint Condition, Glen Phillips, Pavielle, Tina Schlieske, Hippo Campus, Dawes, Wolf Parade, Harriet Tubman, Ben Gibbard, Steve Earle, FloRida, Happy Apple and just about every former member of Prince’s bands, in addition to many, many others. In 2023, Icehouse completed a substantial remodel to our two-story venue space that included a brand new L’Acoustics PA, a state of the art lighting rig, and architectural changes to our layout to enhance the guest and artist experience. The space is designed to accommodate pin-drop quiet seated listening shows, as well as comedy and loud standing room shows for a lively club atmosphere. Icehouse formed on the basis of fostering artistic expression and continues to be committed to hosting shows and events by a diverse array of artists. We are proud to partner with artists of all genders, gender identities and expressions, ages, sexual orientations, abilities, ethnicities, and religions – in our own community as well as regionally and nationally. Icehouse is a safe space for our community members and music fans to gather and celebrate art in many forms. We host a wide range of artists and events across just about every genre including literary events and many political and non-profit organizations to support the social causes near and dear to our community. Age Restriction: All Ages for Seated and pre-10pm shows, 21+ for SRO and post-10pm shows