Venue

Hotel Congress Plaza

Address
311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA

Upcoming events

Club Pride: Tucson Pride Official After PartySat, 30 Sept
Tucson Musicians CareSun, 1 Oct
The French Connection and Tucson Friends: Masterclass Finale ConcertTue, 3 Oct
Trish ToledoWed, 4 Oct
TOMMY CASTRO AND THE PAINKILLERSFri, 6 Oct
The Infinite MerciesSat, 7 Oct
Congress Cookout: The CoolersSun, 8 Oct
Nano Stern sings Victor JaraThu, 12 Oct
The Quebe SistersSat, 14 Oct
the mossWed, 18 Oct
Desert Haze | All Vintage Clothes MarketSat, 21 Oct
HALLOWEEK featuring: NOT.GREENDAYWed, 25 Oct
The Band of HeathensSat, 28 Oct
Fat Tony [DJ set]Sat, 28 Oct
Jenny and The MexicatsWed, 8 Nov
Drive-By TruckersThu, 9 Nov
JW-Jones | 2020 Best North American Blues GuitaristFri, 10 Nov
Red, White and Blues featuring Harlis SweetwaterSat, 11 Nov
The Steel WheelsTue, 14 Nov
Desert Haze | All Vintage Clothes MarketSat, 18 Nov
The Lucky Devils Band ShowcaseTue, 21 Nov
Fat Tony [DJ set]Sat, 25 Nov
An Evening with RyanhoodFri, 1 Dec
A Winter’s Evening with Ryanhood Sat, 2 Dec
Eddie SpaghettiFri, 8 Dec
Tucson Opry: Holiday Edition!Sat, 9 Dec
Desert Haze | All Vintage Clothes MarketSat, 16 Dec
Fat Tony [DJ set]Sat, 30 Dec
Tucson Jazz Fest All Star Jazz Jam Sat, 13 Jan 2024
Downtown Jazz Fiesta Mon, 15 Jan 2024
