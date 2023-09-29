Venue

Hot Box

About

Chelmsford’s music, poetry and drag scene welcomed Hot Box Live to their streets in 2016, and since then it has become a go-to spot for music lovers of all ages to congregate safely to enjoy a wide range of music. Since it’s opening, Hot Box Live has sought to introduce the city to artists not normally seen in the city. The city was sometimes skipped over during U.K. tours in the past — when artists would frequently go from Southend to Colchester — so Hot Box Live has bridged the gap, making Chelmsford a rising city for touring artists to be welcomed into. With features such as Bar containing over 700 different alcohols, great lights and a state-of-the-art sound system, great quiz & chess nights, Hot Box is a new venue with the same old school aesthetics and values of accessibility that everyone can enjoy. We are a Community Interest Company, and as such any money we do make is spent putting on minority and loss making events in an attempt to support the whole community.
Capacity
100
Address
28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Gallery

Upcoming events

Concrete Canvas Film Viewing / PartyFri, 29 Sept
Hot BoxChelmsford
S.R Mortimer & GuestsSat, 30 Sept
Hot BoxChelmsford
Chelmsford Chess ClubMon, 2 Oct
Hot BoxChelmsford
Hot Box General Knowledge QuizTue, 3 Oct
Hot BoxChelmsford
Brown HorseWed, 4 Oct
Hot BoxChelmsford
Calum Ingram & his BandThu, 5 Oct
Hot BoxChelmsford
Black Pines x El Shirota Fri, 6 Oct
Hot BoxChelmsford
Robbie McIntosh & Steve Wilson acousticSat, 7 Oct
Hot BoxChelmsford
Boogie In The BoxSat, 7 Oct
Hot BoxChelmsford
Jazz Sundays with Zak Barrett and FriendsSun, 8 Oct
Hot BoxChelmsford
Chelmsford Chess ClubMon, 9 Oct
Hot BoxChelmsford
The Hot Box Big Music QuizTue, 10 Oct
Hot BoxChelmsford
MarujaWed, 11 Oct
Hot BoxChelmsford
Rhino's RevengeThu, 12 Oct
Hot BoxChelmsford
The Kubricks x Longy & The Gospel TrashSat, 14 Oct
Hot BoxChelmsford
Rockaoke NightSun, 15 Oct
Hot BoxChelmsford
Helicon / Acid RoosterMon, 16 Oct
Hot BoxChelmsford
Track DogsWed, 18 Oct
Hot BoxChelmsford
Heathen Kings x Bring To Bear x TinkThu, 19 Oct
Hot BoxChelmsford
Bon Harris Fri, 20 Oct
Hot BoxChelmsford
This Boys Fire Raising Money For CHESS HomelessSat, 21 Oct
Hot BoxChelmsford
Box River JunctionSun, 22 Oct
Hot BoxChelmsford
Chelmsford Chess ClubMon, 23 Oct
Hot BoxChelmsford
Open Mic Night Tue, 24 Oct
Hot BoxChelmsford
IndependanceWed, 25 Oct
Hot BoxChelmsford
Uber Jam at the Hot BoxThu, 26 Oct
Hot BoxChelmsford
HotHaus Drag Presents - The Sci-Fi Halloween Ball!Fri, 27 Oct
Hot BoxChelmsford
MVMNTSat, 28 Oct
Hot BoxChelmsford
Chelmsford Chess ClubMon, 30 Oct
Hot BoxChelmsford
The Delta Jacks x Three Rivers BandTue, 31 Oct
Hot BoxChelmsford