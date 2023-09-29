About

Chelmsford’s music, poetry and drag scene welcomed Hot Box Live to their streets in 2016, and since then it has become a go-to spot for music lovers of all ages to congregate safely to enjoy a wide range of music. Since it’s opening, Hot Box Live has sought to introduce the city to artists not normally seen in the city. The city was sometimes skipped over during U.K. tours in the past — when artists would frequently go from Southend to Colchester — so Hot Box Live has bridged the gap, making Chelmsford a rising city for touring artists to be welcomed into. With features such as Bar containing over 700 different alcohols, great lights and a state-of-the-art sound system, great quiz & chess nights, Hot Box is a new venue with the same old school aesthetics and values of accessibility that everyone can enjoy. We are a Community Interest Company, and as such any money we do make is spent putting on minority and loss making events in an attempt to support the whole community.