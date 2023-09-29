Browse events
Venue
Headrow House
Follow
About
Housed in a former textile mill and tucked away in one of Leeds’ historic yards, Headrow House is a multi-use venue set across four floors.
Capacity
150
Contact details
+0113 245 9370
Address
Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Gallery
Upcoming events
Disco Puss
Fri, 29 Sept
Headrow House
Leeds
Adaptations 2023
Sat, 30 Sept
Belgrave Music Hall
Leeds
Monday Night Comedy
Mon, 2 Oct
Headrow House
Leeds
Disrupted Rooftop Party
Tue, 3 Oct
Headrow House
Leeds
Come & See: Durk & Ski (Work In Progress)
Tue, 3 Oct
Headrow House
Leeds
LA Priest
Wed, 4 Oct
Headrow House
Leeds
Natural Selection presents... Taylah Elaine - In 2 Minds Tour
Fri, 6 Oct
Headrow House
Leeds
Joshua Zero
Sat, 7 Oct
Headrow House
Leeds
Monday Night Comedy
Mon, 9 Oct
Headrow House
Leeds
Shamir
Tue, 10 Oct
Headrow House
Leeds
Bass Drum of Death
Thu, 12 Oct
Headrow House
Leeds
Loraine James
Fri, 13 Oct
Headrow House
Leeds
Meet Me In The Bathroom
Sat, 14 Oct
Headrow House
Leeds
Monday Night Comedy
Mon, 16 Oct
Headrow House
Leeds
Föllakzoid
Wed, 18 Oct
Headrow House
Leeds
Late Night Essentials
Fri, 20 Oct
Headrow House
Leeds
Salami Rose Joe Louis
Fri, 20 Oct
Headrow House
Leeds
Chouk Bwa & the Ångströmers
Sun, 22 Oct
Headrow House
Leeds
Monday Night Comedy
Mon, 23 Oct
Headrow House
Leeds
ZAND
Tue, 24 Oct
Headrow House
Leeds
Iceboy Violet
Wed, 25 Oct
Headrow House
Leeds
Elli Ingram
Thu, 26 Oct
Headrow House
Leeds
Acid Klaus
Fri, 27 Oct
Headrow House
Leeds
Big Wett
Sat, 28 Oct
Headrow House
Leeds
Man on Man
Sun, 29 Oct
Headrow House
Leeds
Monday Night Comedy
Mon, 30 Oct
Headrow House
Leeds
Maria BC
Tue, 31 Oct
Headrow House
Leeds
The Tubs
Wed, 1 Nov
Headrow House
Leeds
Natural Selection Presents: Nooriyah - Middle of Everywhere Tour
Fri, 3 Nov
Headrow House
Leeds
Hilary Woods
Sun, 5 Nov
Headrow House
Leeds
