Venue

Headrow House

About

Housed in a former textile mill and tucked away in one of Leeds’ historic yards, Headrow House is a multi-use venue set across four floors.
Capacity
150
Contact details
+0113 245 9370
Address
Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Social links
facebook
instagram
twitter
website

Gallery

Upcoming events

Disco PussFri, 29 Sept
Headrow HouseLeeds
Adaptations 2023Sat, 30 Sept
Belgrave Music HallLeeds
Monday Night ComedyMon, 2 Oct
Headrow HouseLeeds
Disrupted Rooftop PartyTue, 3 Oct
Headrow HouseLeeds
Come & See: Durk & Ski (Work In Progress)Tue, 3 Oct
Headrow HouseLeeds
LA PriestWed, 4 Oct
Headrow HouseLeeds
Natural Selection presents... Taylah Elaine - In 2 Minds TourFri, 6 Oct
Headrow HouseLeeds
Joshua ZeroSat, 7 Oct
Headrow HouseLeeds
Monday Night ComedyMon, 9 Oct
Headrow HouseLeeds
ShamirTue, 10 Oct
Headrow HouseLeeds
Bass Drum of DeathThu, 12 Oct
Headrow HouseLeeds
Loraine JamesFri, 13 Oct
Headrow HouseLeeds
Meet Me In The BathroomSat, 14 Oct
Headrow HouseLeeds
Monday Night ComedyMon, 16 Oct
Headrow HouseLeeds
FöllakzoidWed, 18 Oct
Headrow HouseLeeds
Late Night Essentials Fri, 20 Oct
Headrow HouseLeeds
Salami Rose Joe LouisFri, 20 Oct
Headrow HouseLeeds
Chouk Bwa & the ÅngströmersSun, 22 Oct
Headrow HouseLeeds
Monday Night ComedyMon, 23 Oct
Headrow HouseLeeds
ZANDTue, 24 Oct
Headrow HouseLeeds
Iceboy Violet Wed, 25 Oct
Headrow HouseLeeds
Elli IngramThu, 26 Oct
Headrow HouseLeeds
Acid KlausFri, 27 Oct
Headrow HouseLeeds
Big WettSat, 28 Oct
Headrow HouseLeeds
Man on ManSun, 29 Oct
Headrow HouseLeeds
Monday Night ComedyMon, 30 Oct
Headrow HouseLeeds
Maria BCTue, 31 Oct
Headrow HouseLeeds
The TubsWed, 1 Nov
Headrow HouseLeeds
Natural Selection Presents: Nooriyah - Middle of Everywhere TourFri, 3 Nov
Headrow HouseLeeds
Hilary WoodsSun, 5 Nov
Headrow HouseLeeds