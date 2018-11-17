Venue

Hackney Church

About

Since 2010, Hackney Church has welcomed major artists such as Robbie Williams, Florence Welch, Jamie xx, Bloc Party, Ed Sheeran and Emeli Sandé to their stunning Grade II* listed building built in 1792 on the foundation of an existing church dating back to 1275. As part of a bold vision to bring hope to the heart of East London, Hackney Church has undergone a multi-million pound restoration project supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund in collaboration with architectural designer and ‘father of modern architectural minimalism’ John Pawson CBE (Abbey of Our Lady of Nový Dvůr/Design Museum), acclaimed visual artist Es Devlin and awarding-winning architectural practice Thomas Ford & Partners.
Capacity
1800
Address
Lower Clapton Rd, London E5 0PD, UK
Social links
facebook
instagram
twitter
website

Upcoming events

SamphaThu, 12 Oct
Hackney ChurchLondon
SamphaFri, 13 Oct
Hackney ChurchLondon
SamphaSat, 14 Oct
Hackney ChurchLondon
Gary NumanMon, 16 Oct
Hackney ChurchLondon
Gary NumanTue, 17 Oct
Hackney ChurchLondon
WestermanThu, 26 Oct
Hackney ChurchLondon
Josh Ritter & The Royal City BandFri, 27 Oct
Hackney ChurchLondon
Crumb + Helado Negro + Ian Sweet Thu, 9 Nov
Hackney ChurchLondon
Dudu Tassa + Jonny Greenwood present 'Jarak Qaribak'Fri, 10 Nov
Hackney ChurchLondon
Renaissance - Two Days of Wonder17 Nov - 18 Nov
Hackney ChurchLondon
Barry Can't SwimThu, 23 Nov
Hackney ChurchLondon
Sasha & John DigweedFri, 1 Dec
Hackney ChurchLondon