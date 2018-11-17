About

Since 2010, Hackney Church has welcomed major artists such as Robbie Williams, Florence Welch, Jamie xx, Bloc Party, Ed Sheeran and Emeli Sandé to their stunning Grade II* listed building built in 1792 on the foundation of an existing church dating back to 1275. As part of a bold vision to bring hope to the heart of East London, Hackney Church has undergone a multi-million pound restoration project supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund in collaboration with architectural designer and ‘father of modern architectural minimalism’ John Pawson CBE (Abbey of Our Lady of Nový Dvůr/Design Museum), acclaimed visual artist Es Devlin and awarding-winning architectural practice Thomas Ford & Partners.