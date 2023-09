About

H0LO is a Queens NY based music/performance venue, and artist resource, devoted to outsider communities of creative practice in NYC. In addition to a concert program comprised of 80+ events per month, H0L0 presents live streamed events, produces a podcast and recording series, and serves as a shared work space, rehearsal and recording facility, to resident artists and presenters, and a community meeting space for local CBOs, NGOs, and not for profits. H0L0 was founded in July of 2017.