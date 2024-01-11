About

Grab your favorite shoes. Grab a friend. And a friend's friend. Grab the girls and some cocktails. Grab a brew. Grab the night by the horns. Grab the memories at Green Light, Dallas's premier party place. From craft cocktails to speakeasy sophistication, Green Light offers patrons a level of accessible exclusivity unmatched anywhere else in Dallas. Watch the sunset from our rooftop patio, or let the night fade away on our dance floor. Doesn't matter what you're looking for—everyone leaves Green Light feeling lucky.