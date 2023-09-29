Venue

Get Tight Lounge

Contact details
getright@gettightrva.com
+18044166816
Address
1104 W Main St, Richmond, VA 23220, USA
Social links
instagram
website

Gallery

Upcoming events

Happy Hour: Mackenzie RoarkFri, 29 Sept
Get Tight LoungeRichmond
1996, Dangerbirds, GeorgeSat, 30 Sept
Get Tight LoungeRichmond
Cowpoke KaraokeTue, 3 Oct
Get Tight LoungeRichmond
Happy Hour: Tristan DoughertyWed, 4 Oct
Get Tight LoungeRichmond
Happy Hour: Chip HaleThu, 5 Oct
Get Tight LoungeRichmond
Zach Benson, Wild Love, and Tyler Meacham Live at Get Tight LoungeThu, 5 Oct
Get Tight LoungeRichmond
Happy Hour: Ward HarrisonFri, 6 Oct
Get Tight LoungeRichmond
Are Ya Madferit: The Greatest Oasis Tribute BandFri, 6 Oct
Get Tight LoungeRichmond
Friendship Commanders, Sau, & Piranha RamaSat, 7 Oct
Get Tight LoungeRichmond
Happy Hour: Corey WellsWed, 11 Oct
Get Tight LoungeRichmond
Happy Hour: Ian BlackwoodThu, 12 Oct
Get Tight LoungeRichmond
Happy Hour: Warren CampbellFri, 13 Oct
Get Tight LoungeRichmond
A Giant Dog "BITE" TourFri, 13 Oct
Get Tight LoungeRichmond
THE VENGA BASHSat, 14 Oct
Get Tight LoungeRichmond
Beggars "Follow Me" EP release show Mon, 16 Oct
Get Tight LoungeRichmond
Two Steppin' Tuesday ft. Cassidy Snider & FriendsTue, 17 Oct
Get Tight LoungeRichmond
Happy Hour: Justin PacioccoWed, 18 Oct
Get Tight LoungeRichmond
Happy Hour: PrabirThu, 19 Oct
Get Tight LoungeRichmond
Elijah Johnston at Get Tight LoungeThu, 19 Oct
Get Tight LoungeRichmond
Happy Hour: Brand FranklinFri, 20 Oct
Get Tight LoungeRichmond
The Shack Band at Get Tight LoungeFri, 20 Oct
Get Tight LoungeRichmond
Chandler & Billy Marchiafava at Get Tight LoungeSat, 21 Oct
Get Tight LoungeRichmond
Happy Hour: James RichardsonWed, 25 Oct
Get Tight LoungeRichmond
Vinyl Williams at Get Tight LoungeWed, 25 Oct
Get Tight LoungeRichmond
Happy Hour: Paulo FrancoThu, 26 Oct
Get Tight LoungeRichmond
Happy Hour: Mackenzie RoarkFri, 27 Oct
Get Tight LoungeRichmond
Easy Honey & The Cellar DwellarsSat, 28 Oct
Get Tight LoungeRichmond
Happy Hour: Tristan DoughertyWed, 1 Nov
Get Tight LoungeRichmond
Happy Hour: Chip HaleThu, 2 Nov
Get Tight LoungeRichmond
Happy Hour: Ward HarrisonFri, 3 Nov
Get Tight LoungeRichmond