Venue
Get Tight Lounge
Follow
Contact details
getright@gettightrva.com
+18044166816
Address
1104 W Main St, Richmond, VA 23220, USA
Social links
instagram
website
Upcoming events
Happy Hour: Mackenzie Roark
Fri, 29 Sept
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
1996, Dangerbirds, George
Sat, 30 Sept
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Cowpoke Karaoke
Tue, 3 Oct
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Happy Hour: Tristan Dougherty
Wed, 4 Oct
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Happy Hour: Chip Hale
Thu, 5 Oct
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Zach Benson, Wild Love, and Tyler Meacham Live at Get Tight Lounge
Thu, 5 Oct
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Happy Hour: Ward Harrison
Fri, 6 Oct
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Are Ya Madferit: The Greatest Oasis Tribute Band
Fri, 6 Oct
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Friendship Commanders, Sau, & Piranha Rama
Sat, 7 Oct
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Happy Hour: Corey Wells
Wed, 11 Oct
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Happy Hour: Ian Blackwood
Thu, 12 Oct
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Happy Hour: Warren Campbell
Fri, 13 Oct
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
A Giant Dog "BITE" Tour
Fri, 13 Oct
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
THE VENGA BASH
Sat, 14 Oct
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Beggars "Follow Me" EP release show
Mon, 16 Oct
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Two Steppin' Tuesday ft. Cassidy Snider & Friends
Tue, 17 Oct
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Happy Hour: Justin Paciocco
Wed, 18 Oct
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Happy Hour: Prabir
Thu, 19 Oct
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Elijah Johnston at Get Tight Lounge
Thu, 19 Oct
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Happy Hour: Brand Franklin
Fri, 20 Oct
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
The Shack Band at Get Tight Lounge
Fri, 20 Oct
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Chandler & Billy Marchiafava at Get Tight Lounge
Sat, 21 Oct
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Happy Hour: James Richardson
Wed, 25 Oct
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Vinyl Williams at Get Tight Lounge
Wed, 25 Oct
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Happy Hour: Paulo Franco
Thu, 26 Oct
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Happy Hour: Mackenzie Roark
Fri, 27 Oct
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Easy Honey & The Cellar Dwellars
Sat, 28 Oct
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Happy Hour: Tristan Dougherty
Wed, 1 Nov
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Happy Hour: Chip Hale
Thu, 2 Nov
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Happy Hour: Ward Harrison
Fri, 3 Nov
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
