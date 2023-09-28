About

Among the endless glitz and glamor of Miami’s nightlife, Floyd is known as the city’s best kept secret. This truly unique room nestled in the heart of Club Space evokes the feeling of a 21st Century speakeasy with an inviting atmosphere bathed in sultry red lighting and a varied selection of craft beers and cocktails to satiate the tastes of the erudite patron. The intimate space caters to discerning music lovers with programming regularly featuring an eclectic selection of musical acts from adventurous house, techno, reggaeton, jazz and beyond.