Floyd Miami

Among the endless glitz and glamor of Miami’s nightlife, Floyd is known as the city’s best kept secret. This truly unique room nestled in the heart of Club Space evokes the feeling of a 21st Century speakeasy with an inviting atmosphere bathed in sultry red lighting and a varied selection of craft beers and cocktails to satiate the tastes of the erudite patron. The intimate space caters to discerning music lovers with programming regularly featuring an eclectic selection of musical acts from adventurous house, techno, reggaeton, jazz and beyond.
34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Upcoming events

YokoOThu, 28 Sept
DimmishFri, 29 Sept
My Friend Misty: Danny DazeSat, 30 Sept
Extra Credit: Call SuperThu, 5 Oct
Tobi Neumann + CharlotteFri, 6 Oct
Sugar Rush: Akua + Winter Wrong + Pressure PointSat, 7 Oct
Melódie: ShonkySun, 8 Oct
Autonomy: PiezoThu, 12 Oct
Rafa BarriosFri, 13 Oct
Bag Raiders: Love Me Back TourSat, 14 Oct
Satellite: Kabinett + NDT + RDR PrepartyThu, 19 Oct
Satellite: Cloonee After PartyFri, 20 Oct
Satellite: Bedouin After PartySat, 21 Oct
Satellite: Closing PartySun, 22 Oct
Josh CafféThu, 26 Oct
Craig Richards + Francesco del Garda (ALL NIGHT LONG)Fri, 27 Oct
ODD: Veronica Vasicka Presents 45 WavesSat, 28 Oct
Palms TraxFri, 3 Nov
Chasewest All Night LongSat, 4 Nov
ODD: Aurora Halal + WreckedThu, 9 Nov
My Friend Misty: SuperpitcherSat, 11 Nov
Yulia NikoFri, 17 Nov
BlackchildSat, 25 Nov
ODD: BAMBOUNOU + James BanguraThu, 30 Nov
Space Basel Pass 20235 Dec - 12 Dec
Club Space MiamiMiami
Apollonia: All Night LongWed, 6 Dec
Traumer presents: GET—TRAUMThu, 7 Dec
Ben Sterling presents: Planet XFri, 8 Dec
Saturday Floyd Basel: TBASat, 9 Dec
