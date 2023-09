About

Faith In Strangers is a hid­den gem and unique des­ti­na­tion, offer­ing stun­ning sea views and sunsets. The bar and venue fea­tures a mod­ern dis­cothèque loft space serv­ing cock­tails, draught beer, wines and spirits. Open on Fri­day and Sat­ur­day evenings from 6pm with DJs, Selec­tors and live music. The venue also dou­bles as a cowork­ing space dur­ing the work ­week from 8am.