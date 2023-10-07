About

Estelle's is an upscale and trendy social lounge offering specialty cocktails, shareable bites and a boutique-scale flower shop. The first floor holds an intimate, upscale bar and lounge, while the second floor features a lively club room with a DJ booth. For those seeking a more exclusive evening, Estelle's offers private seating areas with bottle service. The muted pastel colors in the space create a chic and welcoming atmosphere, perfect for hosting large groups or finding a cozy corner for a private conversation.