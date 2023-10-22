Browse events
About
Careers
Help Centre
Blog
Log in
Get the app
Venue
Ember Music Hall
Follow
Address
309 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219, United States
Social links
facebook
instagram
website
Upcoming events
Badfish - A Tribute to Sublime
Fri, 29 Sept
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
Borgeous
Sat, 30 Sept
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
Sada Baby
Wed, 4 Oct
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
Comedy Night: Uncle Lazer
Thu, 5 Oct
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
Crankdat: Mechanized Madness World Tour
Fri, 6 Oct
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
Grabbitz
Sat, 7 Oct
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
Phase One: Beyond Oblivion Tour
Sat, 14 Oct
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
Fooz Fighters: The Award Winning Foo Fighters Tribute
Thu, 19 Oct
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
Nitti
Fri, 20 Oct
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
Lez Zeppelin
Sat, 21 Oct
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
Shinobi Takeover: Anime Riot
Sat, 21 Oct
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
GRAVEDGR: Afterlife Tour
Sat, 21 Oct
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
The Linda Ronstadt Experience
22 Oct - 23 Oct
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
Icona Pop: Fall 2023 Tour | Halloween Weekend
Fri, 27 Oct
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
Wifisfuneral | Ghost Have No Eyes Tour
Sat, 28 Oct
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
Morgan Page | Halloween Weekend
Sat, 28 Oct
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
Austin Meade
Thu, 2 Nov
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
The Lizards: Phish Tribute Band
Fri, 3 Nov
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
The S.A.U.C.E Band Live
Sat, 4 Nov
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
Kool Keith: Black Elvis Tour 2
Sun, 5 Nov
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
War Hippies
Wed, 8 Nov
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
Red Not Chili Peppers
Thu, 9 Nov
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
Kids in America: Totally 80's Tribute Band
Fri, 10 Nov
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
Waka Flocka Flame
Sat, 11 Nov
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
Sander van Doorn
Fri, 17 Nov
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
The Warped Tour Band: A Tribute to Emo/Pop Punk
Fri, 24 Nov
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
Hey Ma! All R&B. All Luv. All Night.
Sat, 25 Nov
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
Fleetwood Macked: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute
Fri, 1 Dec
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
Doom Flamingo
Sat, 2 Dec
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
Taylor Swift: 1989 Dance Party
Wed, 13 Dec
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
Load more