Venue

Ember Music Hall

Address
309 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219, United States
Upcoming events

Badfish - A Tribute to SublimeFri, 29 Sept
Ember Music HallRichmond
BorgeousSat, 30 Sept
Ember Music HallRichmond
Sada BabyWed, 4 Oct
Ember Music HallRichmond
Comedy Night: Uncle LazerThu, 5 Oct
Ember Music HallRichmond
Crankdat: Mechanized Madness World TourFri, 6 Oct
Ember Music HallRichmond
GrabbitzSat, 7 Oct
Ember Music HallRichmond
Phase One: Beyond Oblivion TourSat, 14 Oct
Ember Music HallRichmond
Fooz Fighters: The Award Winning Foo Fighters TributeThu, 19 Oct
Ember Music HallRichmond
Nitti Fri, 20 Oct
Ember Music HallRichmond
Lez ZeppelinSat, 21 Oct
Ember Music HallRichmond
Shinobi Takeover: Anime Riot Sat, 21 Oct
Ember Music HallRichmond
GRAVEDGR: Afterlife TourSat, 21 Oct
Ember Music HallRichmond
The Linda Ronstadt Experience22 Oct - 23 Oct
Ember Music HallRichmond
Icona Pop: Fall 2023 Tour | Halloween WeekendFri, 27 Oct
Ember Music HallRichmond
Wifisfuneral | Ghost Have No Eyes TourSat, 28 Oct
Ember Music HallRichmond
Morgan Page | Halloween Weekend Sat, 28 Oct
Ember Music HallRichmond
Austin MeadeThu, 2 Nov
Ember Music HallRichmond
The Lizards: Phish Tribute BandFri, 3 Nov
Ember Music HallRichmond
The S.A.U.C.E Band Live Sat, 4 Nov
Ember Music HallRichmond
Kool Keith: Black Elvis Tour 2Sun, 5 Nov
Ember Music HallRichmond
War Hippies Wed, 8 Nov
Ember Music HallRichmond
Red Not Chili PeppersThu, 9 Nov
Ember Music HallRichmond
Kids in America: Totally 80's Tribute BandFri, 10 Nov
Ember Music HallRichmond
Waka Flocka FlameSat, 11 Nov
Ember Music HallRichmond
Sander van DoornFri, 17 Nov
Ember Music HallRichmond
The Warped Tour Band: A Tribute to Emo/Pop PunkFri, 24 Nov
Ember Music HallRichmond
Hey Ma! All R&B. All Luv. All Night.Sat, 25 Nov
Ember Music HallRichmond
Fleetwood Macked: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac TributeFri, 1 Dec
Ember Music HallRichmond
Doom FlamingoSat, 2 Dec
Ember Music HallRichmond
Taylor Swift: 1989 Dance PartyWed, 13 Dec
Ember Music HallRichmond