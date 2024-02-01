Browse events
About
Careers
Help Centre
Blog
Log in
Get the app
Venue
Elsewhere, Brooklyn
Follow
Address
599 Johnson Ave #1, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Social links
facebook
instagram
twitter
website
Upcoming events
Swami Sound + Dazegxd + Gum.mp3, Goosey Anniversary w/ Speckled Egg, Fever Dream, otugi b2b plygid, yesterdayneverhappened, Lola Lilac
Fri, 29 Sept
Elsewhere, Brooklyn
New York
JAEL (Extended Set), Moresoupplease, LONG STORY SHORT PARTY: PENNYWILD b2b Carter Cruise b2b Venessa Michaels, BARANGAY TAKEOVER: JAY DALAWA, ALCANTARA
Sat, 30 Sept
Elsewhere, Brooklyn
New York
Eliza Rose, Coco Bryce, Byrell The Great, Sp3cial K, Dev Null, jaql, nasir mf., Gbenga, HotlineCastle
Fri, 6 Oct
Elsewhere, Brooklyn
New York
Yung Bae Elsewhere Day & Night Takeover w/ Eden Prince, Ty Sunderland, Engelwood, Baronhawk Poitier, Amber Valentine, Boyyyish, Laila Amira + Charlie Vinyl
Sat, 7 Oct
Elsewhere, Brooklyn
New York
I.JORDAN + SHERELLE, Anna Morgan, andfriendsnyc w/ DJ Planet Express, Pouch Envy, Quiet Storm, Planet Queer
Fri, 13 Oct
Elsewhere, Brooklyn
New York
Jax Jones, Cole Knight
Sat, 14 Oct
Elsewhere, Brooklyn
New York
Joy Orbison, Dinamarca
Fri, 20 Oct
Elsewhere, Brooklyn
New York
Elsewhere Halloween w/ Todd Edwards, Mike Nasty, Alexis Curshé, 1tbsp, DJ Thank You, Immolate w/ D3B2B (Little Dead Ridingh00d B2B Akafaë), Speedlimit, Cryfelt, DJ 91X, Hatechild.
Sat, 28 Oct
Elsewhere, Brooklyn
New York
A-Trak B2B The Magician, Madam X, Fixate, Steve Rogers + Nicole GS
Fri, 3 Nov
Elsewhere, Brooklyn
New York
Amtrac (DJ Set), PLS&TY, bad tuner, Simon Heyliger, Niko the Kid, Ekonovah, Motel Club (open-to-close)
Sat, 4 Nov
Elsewhere, Brooklyn
New York
Noir Fever Presents: Aluna - Mycelium Tour
Sat, 11 Nov
Elsewhere, Brooklyn
New York
Moon Boots, Zimmer
Fri, 17 Nov
Elsewhere, Brooklyn
New York
Boys Noize, Curses (DJ Set)
Sat, 18 Nov
Elsewhere, Brooklyn
New York
Tiga
Fri, 24 Nov
Elsewhere, Brooklyn
New York
Odd Mob, OMNOM, Lunar Lounge
Sat, 25 Nov
Elsewhere, Brooklyn
New York
Rinzen
Sat, 9 Dec
Elsewhere, Brooklyn
New York
Odd Soul - Keys N Krates
Fri, 15 Dec
Elsewhere, Brooklyn
New York
IMANU
Sat, 16 Dec
Elsewhere, Brooklyn
New York
Sammy Virji (Second Night Added!)
Thu, 1 Feb 2024
Elsewhere, Brooklyn
New York
Sammy Virji (Sold Out)
Sat, 3 Feb 2024
Elsewhere, Brooklyn
New York