Venue

Elsewhere - The Hall

Address
599 Johnson Ave #1, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Social links
website

Upcoming events

NTO, Rïa Mehta, Rao, D.D. Curry + Aquatic ThemesThu, 28 Sept
Elsewhere - The HallNew York
Qveen Herby, Angel + DrenFri, 29 Sept
Elsewhere - The HallNew York
Qveen Herby, Ella Hu$$leSat, 30 Sept
Elsewhere - The HallNew York
Qveen Herby, Angel + DrenSun, 1 Oct
Elsewhere - The HallNew York
Ambar Lucid Estrella Tour: Part 2, MJ Nebreda, EthanUnoTue, 3 Oct
Elsewhere - The HallNew York
The Crane Wives, Anna MossThu, 12 Oct
Elsewhere - The HallNew York
Sam Gellaitry (Live)Fri, 13 Oct
Elsewhere - The HallNew York
SpelllingTue, 17 Oct
Elsewhere - The HallNew York
Sorcha Richardson, PAPAWed, 18 Oct
Elsewhere - The HallNew York
Bag Raiders, BrothertigerThu, 19 Oct
Elsewhere - The HallNew York
Genesis Owusu, Godly the RulerFri, 20 Oct
Elsewhere - The HallNew York
Be Your Own Pet, Birthday GirlSat, 21 Oct
Elsewhere - The HallNew York
Oxbow, Couch Slut, GnawSun, 22 Oct
Elsewhere - The HallNew York
midwxst, Casper SageMon, 23 Oct
Elsewhere - The HallNew York
Bon EntendeurThu, 26 Oct
Elsewhere - The HallNew York
Elsewhere Halloween - Ying Yang Twins, Brooke Candy (DJ Set), Uffie (DJ Set), Tomasa Del Real, ???.???, DJ Topgun, Chopstix, Sausha, xJermsx, PurpTue, 31 Oct
Elsewhere - The HallNew York
BUNT. (in the round)Thu, 2 Nov
Elsewhere - The HallNew York
Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs PigsFri, 3 Nov
Elsewhere - The HallNew York
Yumi Zouma, Chelsea JadeSat, 4 Nov
Elsewhere - The HallNew York
Mike Dimes x Dro Kenji - Do Not Disturb Tour, Metro Marrs, Sid ShyneSun, 5 Nov
Elsewhere - The HallNew York
Alan Palomo (of Neon Indian) - Tours A World Of Hassle, GloveSat, 11 Nov
Elsewhere - The HallNew York
LEISURE, Monster RallyThu, 16 Nov
Elsewhere - The HallNew York
Audion (Live)Thu, 16 Nov
Elsewhere - The HallNew York
LEISURE, Monster RallyFri, 17 Nov
Elsewhere - The HallNew York
MASS OF THE FERMENTING DREGS, Cam KahinSat, 18 Nov
Elsewhere - The HallNew York
MASS OF THE FERMENTING DREGS, Cam KahinSun, 19 Nov
Elsewhere - The HallNew York
Depresión SonoraWed, 22 Nov
Elsewhere - The HallNew York
The Budos Band, RogéSat, 25 Nov
Elsewhere - The HallNew York
Hania Rani (Matinee)Sun, 26 Nov
Elsewhere - The HallNew York
Hania Rani26 Nov - 27 Nov
Elsewhere - The HallNew York