Venue
Elsewhere - The Hall
Follow
Address
599 Johnson Ave #1, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Social links
website
Upcoming events
NTO, Rïa Mehta, Rao, D.D. Curry + Aquatic Themes
Thu, 28 Sept
Elsewhere - The Hall
New York
Qveen Herby, Angel + Dren
Fri, 29 Sept
Elsewhere - The Hall
New York
Qveen Herby, Ella Hu$$le
Sat, 30 Sept
Elsewhere - The Hall
New York
Qveen Herby, Angel + Dren
Sun, 1 Oct
Elsewhere - The Hall
New York
Ambar Lucid Estrella Tour: Part 2, MJ Nebreda, EthanUno
Tue, 3 Oct
Elsewhere - The Hall
New York
The Crane Wives, Anna Moss
Thu, 12 Oct
Elsewhere - The Hall
New York
Sam Gellaitry (Live)
Fri, 13 Oct
Elsewhere - The Hall
New York
Spellling
Tue, 17 Oct
Elsewhere - The Hall
New York
Sorcha Richardson, PAPA
Wed, 18 Oct
Elsewhere - The Hall
New York
Bag Raiders, Brothertiger
Thu, 19 Oct
Elsewhere - The Hall
New York
Genesis Owusu, Godly the Ruler
Fri, 20 Oct
Elsewhere - The Hall
New York
Be Your Own Pet, Birthday Girl
Sat, 21 Oct
Elsewhere - The Hall
New York
Oxbow, Couch Slut, Gnaw
Sun, 22 Oct
Elsewhere - The Hall
New York
midwxst, Casper Sage
Mon, 23 Oct
Elsewhere - The Hall
New York
Bon Entendeur
Thu, 26 Oct
Elsewhere - The Hall
New York
Elsewhere Halloween - Ying Yang Twins, Brooke Candy (DJ Set), Uffie (DJ Set), Tomasa Del Real, ???.???, DJ Topgun, Chopstix, Sausha, xJermsx, Purp
Tue, 31 Oct
Elsewhere - The Hall
New York
BUNT. (in the round)
Thu, 2 Nov
Elsewhere - The Hall
New York
Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs
Fri, 3 Nov
Elsewhere - The Hall
New York
Yumi Zouma, Chelsea Jade
Sat, 4 Nov
Elsewhere - The Hall
New York
Mike Dimes x Dro Kenji - Do Not Disturb Tour, Metro Marrs, Sid Shyne
Sun, 5 Nov
Elsewhere - The Hall
New York
Alan Palomo (of Neon Indian) - Tours A World Of Hassle, Glove
Sat, 11 Nov
Elsewhere - The Hall
New York
LEISURE, Monster Rally
Thu, 16 Nov
Elsewhere - The Hall
New York
Audion (Live)
Thu, 16 Nov
Elsewhere - The Hall
New York
LEISURE, Monster Rally
Fri, 17 Nov
Elsewhere - The Hall
New York
MASS OF THE FERMENTING DREGS, Cam Kahin
Sat, 18 Nov
Elsewhere - The Hall
New York
MASS OF THE FERMENTING DREGS, Cam Kahin
Sun, 19 Nov
Elsewhere - The Hall
New York
Depresión Sonora
Wed, 22 Nov
Elsewhere - The Hall
New York
The Budos Band, Rogé
Sat, 25 Nov
Elsewhere - The Hall
New York
Hania Rani (Matinee)
Sun, 26 Nov
Elsewhere - The Hall
New York
Hania Rani
26 Nov - 27 Nov
Elsewhere - The Hall
New York
