Browse events
About
Careers
Help Centre
Blog
Log in
Get the app
Venue
Elsewhere - Rooftop
Follow
Address
599 Johnson Ave #1, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Social links
website
Upcoming events
Destructo, Hai-Life
Fri, 29 Sept
Elsewhere - Rooftop
New York
Majestic, Homeroom: ANDY b3b GENPOP b3b BriGuy
Sat, 30 Sept
Elsewhere - Rooftop
New York
Midday Momentum w/ Moresoupplease, Mike Nasty, ForTunes, Snips, Hosted by Roheff
Sun, 1 Oct
Elsewhere - Rooftop
New York
Barry Can't Swim, Amy Jor
Fri, 6 Oct
Elsewhere - Rooftop
New York
salute (open to close) - Rooftop Closing Party
Sun, 8 Oct
Elsewhere - Rooftop
New York