Upstairs at the Royal Albert Hall you'll find the Elgar Room, an intimate space that regularly hosts live music, comedy, talks and more. A long list of talent has graced the stage, including Sinead O'Connor, Jazzie B, Tokio Myers, Ed Gamble, Mae Martin, Aisling Bea, Doc Brown, and 4 Poofs and a Piano, to name but a few. Coming up in 2023, you can catch the hottest names in jazz and classical music at Late Night Jazz and Steinway Series, as well as regular comedy nights from Arabs Are Not Funny!