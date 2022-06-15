About

Overlooking the sea front of Cala Moli, a hidden gem of the island, known to locals as one of the best secret spots to celebrate the sunset during the Ibizan summer, El Silencio offers daily pool parties from the likes of ChaCha, Magic Sunset or Jazz Pool. Summer music programming includes regular world-renowned DJs, club nights and special events in lines congruents to Silencio’s much sought-after Paris club, alongside one-off brand partnered events.