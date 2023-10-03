Venue

Labeled by Rolling Stone Magazine as one of the top 10 music venues in the United States, Southwest Detroit’s “El Club” opened in May 2016 — and since then it has become a go-to spot for music lovers of all ages to congregate safely to enjoy a wide range of music. Since its opening, El Club has sought to introduce the city to artists not normally seen in Detroit, such as Chelsea Wolfe and Sunn O))), as well as hosting homegrown hip hop stars such as Danny Brown and Insane Clown Posse, Punk legends like Television and X, and superstars like Lizzo and Billie Eilish. El Club has bridged the gap, making Detroit a rising city for touring artists to be welcomed into.
Contact details
info@elclubdetroit.com
Address
4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
